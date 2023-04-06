Advanced search
UDR Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and a GRESB 5 Star rated company for its sustainability leadership, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s first quarter 2023 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 1-877-423-9813

 

International: 1-201-689-8573

 

 

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the start time.

 

 

Conference Call Playback:

 

 

 

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

 

International: 1-412-317-6671

 

Passcode: 13737748

 

The playback can be accessed through May 27, 2023.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on April 26, 2023 at UDR’s investor relations website at ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


© Business Wire 2023
