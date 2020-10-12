Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  UDR Inc.    UDR

UDR INC.

(UDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UDR : Appoints Diane M. Morefield to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced the appointment of Diane M. Morefield to its Board of Directors effective October 9, 2020. Ms. Morefield will serve as an independent director.

Ms. Morefield has served as Executive Vice President (“EVP”) and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) at CyrusOne, Inc, a $13 billion publicly traded data center REIT based in Dallas, TX, since joining the company in 2016. Prior to CyrusOne, Ms. Morefield held executive-level positions at two publicly traded REITs that have since been taken private, Strategic Hotels & Resorts (EVP & CFO from 2010-2015) and Equity Office Properties Trust (1997-2006). Ms. Morefield currently serves on the Board of Directors of Copart, Inc., a publicly traded global leader in online vehicle auctions, as Director and Chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Previously, Ms. Morefield served on the Board of Directors of Spirit Realty Corp., a publicly traded triple net-lease retail REIT, from 2012-2018 as Director and Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Morefield is the Co-Chair of NAREIT’s Dividends Through Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board, a Certified Public Accountant, and received her Master’s in Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and her Bachelors of Science in Accounting from The University of Illinois.

“We are extremely pleased that Diane is joining UDR’s Board,” said Jim Klingbeil, Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Nominating Committee. Mr. Klingbeil continued, “Diane is an accomplished senior executive who possesses expansive knowledge across a variety of REIT sectors. Diane will be a vital contributor toward UDR’s continued long-term success.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,320 apartment homes including 819 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UDR INC.
04:17pUDR : Appoints Diane M. Morefield to Board of Directors
BU
10/08UDR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/30UDR : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
BU
09/17UDR : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/10UDR : to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2020 Virtual Global Real Esta..
BU
09/08UDR : to Participate in Evercore ISI Real Estate Conference
BU
09/02UDR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/29UDR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/28UDR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28UDR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 236 M - -
Net income 2020 54,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 207x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 10 466 M 10 466 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 341
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart UDR INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 39,35 $
Last Close Price 35,47 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President & Chief Operating Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall Scott Wesson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Joshua A. Gampp Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDR INC.-24.05%10 466
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-24.49%22 240
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-31.22%20 717
INVITATION HOMES INC.-1.13%16 609
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-1.31%15 743
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-6.22%14 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group