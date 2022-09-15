UDR Declares 200th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share payable on October 31, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022. The October 31, 2022 dividend will be the 200th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.4114 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,328 apartment homes including 1,177 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

