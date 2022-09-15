Advanced search
    UDR   US9026531049

UDR INC.

(UDR)
2022-09-15
44.88 USD   -1.73%
04:20pUDR Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.38 a Share, Payable Oct. 31 to Shareholders of Record Oct. 11
MT
04:19pUDR Declares 200th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend
BU
09/13Judge Allows Young Black Former Tenant's Discrimination Claims Against UDR To Advance
PR
UDR Declares 200th Consecutive Quarterly Common Dividend

09/15/2022 | 04:19pm EDT
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.38 per share payable on October 31, 2022 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022. The October 31, 2022 dividend will be the 200th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.4114 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2022 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 11, 2022.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,328 apartment homes including 1,177 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


© Business Wire 2022
09/13TRANSCRIPT : UDR, Inc. Presents at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, Sep-13-2..
CI
09/07UDR, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06UDR to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
BU
08/24Truist Securities Adjusts UDR's Price Target to $52 from $50, Maintains Hold
MT
08/19Fed officials gave us a reality check
MS
08/19BMO Capital Downgrades UDR to Market Perform From Outperform; Price Target is $54
MT
08/16Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on UDR to $57 From $51, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 496 M - -
Net income 2022 84,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 373 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 181x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 14 839 M 14 839 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 1 224
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 45,67 $
Average target price 54,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher President & Chief Financial Officer
Joshua A. Gampp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry G. Alcock Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Jon A. Grove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDR INC.-23.87%14 839
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-18.81%28 643
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-18.00%27 912
INVITATION HOMES INC.-15.73%23 322
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-26.91%19 359
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-25.71%19 237