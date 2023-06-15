Advanced search
    UDR   US9026531049

UDR INC.

(UDR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-15 pm EDT
43.03 USD   -0.19%
04:19pUDR Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/06UDR, Inc. Ratifies Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
CI
05/31Barclays Adjusts Price Target on UDR to $47 From $50, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UDR Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/15/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on July 31, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023. The July 31, 2023 dividend will be the 203rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the second quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.4548 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,411 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 50 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UDR INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 638 M - -
Net income 2023 159 M - -
Net Debt 2023 5 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 86,4x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 14 191 M 14 191 M -
EV / Sales 2023 12,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 1 322
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart UDR INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,11 $
Average target price 45,45 $
Spread / Average Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Douglas Fisher President & Chief Financial Officer
Joshua A. Gampp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Harry G. Alcock Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Jon A. Grove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UDR INC.11.31%14 191
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.17.06%26 969
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.85%25 148
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.84%20 830
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-2.11%17 896
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-5.94%16 643
