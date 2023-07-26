UDR Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Supplement

Press Release

DENVER, CO - July 26, 2023

Contact: Trent Trujillo

Email:ttrujillo@udr.com

UDR ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

AND UPDATES FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), announced today its second quarter 2023 results. Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), FFO as Adjusted ("FFOA"), and Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are detailed below.

Quarter Ended June 30

2Q 2023

2Q 2023

2Q 2022

$ Change vs.

% Change vs.

Metric

Actual

Guidance

Actual

Prior Year Period

Prior Year Period

Net Income per diluted share

$1.05

$0.11 to $0.13

$0.01

$1.04

10,400%

FFO per diluted share

$0.63

$0.60 to $0.62

$0.52

$0.11

21%

FFOA per diluted share

$0.61

$0.60 to $0.62

$0.57

$0.04

7%

AFFO per diluted share

$0.55

$0.54 to $0.56

$0.52

$0.03

6%

  • Same-Store("SS") results for the second quarter 2023 versus the second quarter 2022 and the first quarter 2023 are summarized below.

Concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis:

Concessions reflected on a cash basis:

Year-Over-Year

Sequential:

YOY:

Sequential:

("YOY"): 2Q 2023 vs.

2Q 2023 vs.

2Q 2023 vs.

2Q 2023 vs.

SS Growth / (Decline)

2Q 2022

1Q 2023

2Q 2022

1Q 2023

Revenue

7.6%

1.1%

6.9%

1.2%

Expense

7.4%

2.6%

7.4%

2.6%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

7.7%

0.5%

6.7%

0.6%

  • During the second quarter,
  1. As previously announced, the Company closed a $507.2 million joint venture with LaSalle Investment Management on behalf of an institutional client, retaining a 51 percent ownership in the four communities contributed as a seed portfolio.
  1. The Company achieved stabilization at Cirrus, a $101.9 million, 292-home apartment community developed in Denver, CO.
    1. The Company funded a total of $38.8 million to pay down and extend the maturity dates of the senior construction loans affiliated with three DCP investments. The funded amounts will earn a projected initial contractual weighted average return rate of 9.4 percent.
  • Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire six communities totaling 1,753 apartment homes valued at approximately $401.9 million.

"The nation's employment situation remains resilient, wage growth is strong, and relative affordability versus other forms of housing continues to favor apartments," said Tom Toomey, UDR's Chairman and CEO. "Combining this demand backdrop with UDR's history of prudent capital allocation and operating margin expansion through the adoption of innovative technologies positions our Company well for continued growth. Specifically, implied in our full- year 2023 guidance is an expectation for FFOA per share to accelerate in the second half of the year, driven by improving blended lease rate growth, better bad debt trends, higher other income from initiatives, and incremental NOI from the lease-up of recently developed communities."

1

Table of Contents

Outlook(1)

As shown in the table below, the Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter 2023 and has updated its prior full-year 2023 Net Income per share, FFO per share, FFOA per share, AFFO per share, and same-store growth guidance ranges.

Full-Year 2023

3Q 2023

2Q 2023

Prior Full-Year

Updated Full-Year

Midpoint

Outlook

Actual

2023 Outlook

2023 Outlook

(change)

Net Income per diluted

$0.13 to $0.15

$1.05

$0.47 to $0.55

$1.35 to $1.39

$1.37 (+$0.86)

share

FFO per diluted share

$0.62 to $0.64

$0.63

$2.44 to $2.52

$2.48 to $2.52

$2.50 (+$0.02)

FFOA per diluted share

$0.62 to $0.64

$0.61

$2.45 to $2.53

$2.47 to $2.51

$2.49 (unch)

AFFO per diluted share

$0.56 to $0.58

$0.55

$2.22 to $2.30

$2.24 to $2.28

$2.26 (unch)

YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis:

SS Revenue

N/A

7.6%

5.75% to 7.75%

6.25% to 7.25%

6.75% (unch)

SS Expense

N/A

7.4%

4.0% to 5.5%

4.0% to 5.5%

4.75% (unch)

SS NOI

N/A

7.7%

6.25% to 8.75%

6.75% to 8.25%

7.50% (unch)

YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a cash basis:

SS Revenue

N/A

6.9%

5.5% to 7.5%

6.0% to 7.0%

6.50% (unch)

SS NOI

N/A

6.7%

6.0% to 8.5%

6.5% to 8.0%

7.25% (unch)

  1. Additional assumptions for the Company's third quarter and full-year 2023 outlook can be found on Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information ("Supplement"). A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share to GAAP Net Income per share can be found on Attachment 15(D) of the Company's related quarterly Supplement. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 15(A) through 15(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations," of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.

Second Quarter 2023 Results and Preliminary Third Quarter 2023Same-StoreRevenue Growth ExpectationsIn the second quarter, total revenue increased by $35.4 million YOY, or 9.6 percent, to $404.5 million. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue fromSame-Storecommunities and past accretive external growth investments.

"Healthy demand for UDR apartment homes enabled us to achieve 1.1 percent sequential same-store revenue growth on a straight-line basis in the second quarter," said Mike Lacy, UDR's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Resident financial health remains strong, traffic is high, and sequential market rent growth is above historical norms. When combined with growth in other income from our various initiatives, sequential same-store revenue growth should be 2 percent to 2.5 percent in the third quarter, which compares favorably to the pre-COVID average of approximately 1 percent, and in-line with our original expectations."

For the second quarter 2023, the Company's accounts receivable balance, net of its reserve, was $8.3 million, including its share from unconsolidated joint ventures. This is a decrease of $2.5 million versus the Company's accounts receivable balance, net of its reserve, of $10.8 million as of the end of the first quarter 2023.

2

Table of Contents

In the tables below, the Company has presented YOY, sequential, and year-to-date ("YTD") Same-Store results by region, with concessions accounted for on both cash and straight-line bases.

Summary of Same-Store Results in Second Quarter 2023 versus Second Quarter 2022

Revenue

Expense

NOI

% of Same-Store

Physical

YOY Change in

Region

Growth

Growth

Growth

Portfolio(1)

Occupancy(2)

Occupancy

West

4.7%

9.7%

3.1%

30.9%

96.4%

(0.3)%

Mid-Atlantic

5.9%

7.6%

5.1%

21.1%

96.9%

(0.4)%

Northeast

9.4%

8.2%

10.0%

17.6%

97.2%

0.0%

Southeast

10.0%

7.6%

11.1%

14.4%

96.3%

(0.6)%

Southwest

7.3%

3.2%

9.8%

9.0%

96.3%

(0.8)%

Other Markets

6.2%

2.9%

7.4%

7.0%

96.6%

(0.4)%

Total (Cash)

6.9%

7.4%

6.7%

100.0%

96.6%

(0.4)%

Total (Straight-Line)

7.6%

7.4%

7.7%

-

-

-

  1. Based on 2Q 2023 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.
  2. Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.

Summary of Same-Store Results in Second Quarter 2023 versus First Quarter 2023

Revenue

Expense

NOI

Sequential

Growth /

Growth /

Growth /

% of Same-Store

Physical

Change in

Region

(Decline)

(Decline)

(Decline)

Portfolio(1)

Occupancy(2)

Occupancy

West

0.4%

5.1%

(1.2)%

30.9%

96.4%

0.0%

Mid-Atlantic

1.7%

6.0%

(0.1)%

21.1%

96.9%

0.3%

Northeast

1.3%

0.1%

1.9%

17.6%

97.2%

0.0%

Southeast

2.0%

1.4%

2.3%

14.4%

96.3%

0.2%

Southwest

0.5%

(3.5)%

3.0%

9.0%

96.3%

(0.3)%

Other Markets

2.1%

4.4%

1.3%

7.0%

96.6%

(0.4)%

Total (Cash)

1.2%

2.6%

0.6%

100.0%

96.6%

0.0%

Total (Straight-Line)

1.1%

2.6%

0.5%

-

-

-

  1. Based on 2Q 2023 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.
  2. Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.

Summary of Same-Store Results YTD 2023 versus YTD 2022

Revenue

Expense

NOI

% of Same-Store

Physical

YOY Change in

Region

Growth

Growth

Growth

Portfolio(1)

Occupancy(2)

Occupancy

West

5.5%

5.9%

5.4%

31.2%

96.4%

(0.3)%

Mid-Atlantic

6.1%

5.3%

6.5%

21.1%

96.7%

(0.5)%

Northeast

9.2%

6.4%

10.8%

17.4%

97.2%

(0.1)%

Southeast

11.4%

8.7%

12.7%

14.3%

96.2%

(0.9)%

Southwest

8.9%

7.6%

9.7%

8.9%

96.4%

(0.8)%

Other Markets

6.4%

2.9%

7.8%

7.1%

96.8%

(0.2)%

Total (Cash)

7.5%

6.3%

8.1%

100.0%

96.6%

(0.5)%

Total (Straight-Line)

8.6%

6.3%

9.6%

-

-

-

  1. Based on YTD 2023 Same-Store NOI. For definitions of terms, please refer to the "Definitions and Reconciliations" section of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.
  2. Weighted average Same-Store physical occupancy for the quarter.

3

