Outlook(1)

As shown in the table below, the Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter 2023 and has updated its prior full-year 2023 Net Income per share, FFO per share, FFOA per share, AFFO per share, and same-store growth guidance ranges.

Full-Year 2023 3Q 2023 2Q 2023 Prior Full-Year Updated Full-Year Midpoint Outlook Actual 2023 Outlook 2023 Outlook (change) Net Income per diluted $0.13 to $0.15 $1.05 $0.47 to $0.55 $1.35 to $1.39 $1.37 (+$0.86) share FFO per diluted share $0.62 to $0.64 $0.63 $2.44 to $2.52 $2.48 to $2.52 $2.50 (+$0.02) FFOA per diluted share $0.62 to $0.64 $0.61 $2.45 to $2.53 $2.47 to $2.51 $2.49 (unch) AFFO per diluted share $0.56 to $0.58 $0.55 $2.22 to $2.30 $2.24 to $2.28 $2.26 (unch)

YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a straight-linebasis:

SS Revenue N/A 7.6% 5.75% to 7.75% 6.25% to 7.25% 6.75% (unch) SS Expense N/A 7.4% 4.0% to 5.5% 4.0% to 5.5% 4.75% (unch) SS NOI N/A 7.7% 6.25% to 8.75% 6.75% to 8.25% 7.50% (unch) YOY Growth: concessions reflected on a cash basis: SS Revenue N/A 6.9% 5.5% to 7.5% 6.0% to 7.0% 6.50% (unch) SS NOI N/A 6.7% 6.0% to 8.5% 6.5% to 8.0% 7.25% (unch)

Additional assumptions for the Company's third quarter and full-year 2023 outlook can be found on Attachment 14 of the Company's related quarterly Supplemental Financial Information ("Supplement"). A reconciliation of FFO per share, FFOA per share, and AFFO per share to GAAP Net Income per share can be found on Attachment 15(D) of the Company's related quarterly Supplement. Non-GAAP financial measures and other terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on Attachments 15(A) through 15(D), "Definitions and Reconciliations," of the Company's related quarterly Supplement.

Second Quarter 2023 Results and Preliminary Third Quarter 2023Same-StoreRevenue Growth ExpectationsIn the second quarter, total revenue increased by $35.4 million YOY, or 9.6 percent, to $404.5 million. This increase was primarily attributable to growth in revenue fromSame-Storecommunities and past accretive external growth investments.

"Healthy demand for UDR apartment homes enabled us to achieve 1.1 percent sequential same-store revenue growth on a straight-line basis in the second quarter," said Mike Lacy, UDR's Senior Vice President of Operations. "Resident financial health remains strong, traffic is high, and sequential market rent growth is above historical norms. When combined with growth in other income from our various initiatives, sequential same-store revenue growth should be 2 percent to 2.5 percent in the third quarter, which compares favorably to the pre-COVID average of approximately 1 percent, and in-line with our original expectations."

For the second quarter 2023, the Company's accounts receivable balance, net of its reserve, was $8.3 million, including its share from unconsolidated joint ventures. This is a decrease of $2.5 million versus the Company's accounts receivable balance, net of its reserve, of $10.8 million as of the end of the first quarter 2023.