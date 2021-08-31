UDR : September 2021 Investor Presentation

UDR is a multifamily REIT that owns, operates, develops and redevelops a diversified portfolio of apartment homes across top-tier U.S. markets. Founded in 1972, UDR is an S&P 500 company that consistently generates strong total shareholder return ("TSR") through innovation,best-in-classoperations and flexible capital allocation across a wide range of opportunities. UDR's strategy starts with diversification, which creates opportunity. Coupling a diversified portfolio across markets, price points, and product types with our best-in-class operations delivers a full-cycleinvestment that generates both growth and stability.
UDR is a $23.1 billion(2) company with a highly diverse portfolio spread
Best-in-class, innovative operations have powered outsized
across 21 coastal and sunbelt markets.
historical Same-Store NOI growth.
> 5.0% of Total NOI
2.5%-5.0% Total NOI
< 2.5% Total NOI
SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH CAGR (1999-2Q 2021)
Seattle
190
UDR
Peer Median
182
Portland
Boston
164
140
Philadelphia
New York
San Francisco Bay Area
Metro Washington, D.C.
Baltimore
90
Richmond
Monterey Peninsula
Denver
1999
2003
2007
2011
2015
2019
Los Angeles
Nashville
Other CA:
UDR's strong value proposition has driven robust relative
Inland Empire/San Diego
TSR and consistent return of capital over time.
Orange County
Dallas
Austin
Orlando
TSR CAGR
Tampa
UDR
NAREIT Apt. Index
Other FL:
13%
12.5%
West Palm Beach
11.8%
12%
11.4%
11.6%
Our 54,667 apartment homes are well diversified by price point(3) and location
11%
10.4%
10.4%
within markets, and are occupied by households earning, on average, 150% of
their respective MSA's median income.
10%
A-Quality
B-Quality
Urban
Suburban
9%
5-Year
10-Year
20-Year
54%
46%
35%
65%
195 Consecutive Quarters
Dividend Yield(2):
Paying a Dividend
2.7%
As of June 30, 2021, except otherwise noted.
Enterprise Value and Dividend Yield as of August 30, 2021.
Quality and location charts are based on NOI. A-Quality is defined as having average community rent >120% of the market average rent. B-Quality is defined as having average community rent greater than or equal to 80% but less than 120% of the market average rent. Source: Company and peer documents, Nareit.
2021 GUIDANCE(1)
4
As previously reported with 2Q 2021 results, we have raised full-year 2021 earnings and same-store growth guidance expectations three times this year due to continued strength in operating fundamentals and accretive external growth.
EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE
FY 2021
Net Income/(loss) per wtd. avg. common share, diluted
$0.12 to $0.16
FFO per common share and unit, diluted
$1.85 to $1.89
FFOA per common share and unit, diluted
$1.97 to $2.01
AFFO per common share and unit, diluted
$1.79 to $1.83
Annualized Dividend per common share and unit
$1.45
SAME-STORE GUIDANCE
FY 2021
Revenue growth / (decline) (Cash basis)
(0.25)% to 0.75%
Revenue growth / (decline) (Straight-line basis)
(2.25)% to (1.25)%
Expense growth
1.00% to 3.00%
NOI growth / (decline) (Cash basis)
(1.00)% to 0.50%
NOI growth / (decline) (Straight-line basis)
(3.50)% to (2.00)%
3Q 2021 Considerations:
We expect to attain the high-end of our previously provided FFOA per share guidance range of $0.49-$0.51.
Blended effective lease rate growth has accelerated to +5.9% in July and +9.0% in August, driven by ongoing strong new and renewal lease rate growth portfolio-wide. We forecast mid-to-high single digit blended effective lease rate growth for the duration of 2021.
3 communities (in Orlando, Baltimore, and Philadelphia) planned for acquisition at an aggregate purchase price of ~$305 million.
As of July 28, 2021.
Source: Company and peer documents.
RECENT UPDATES
5
UDR's preliminary August and QTD operating results continued to improve. Strong demand, increased pricing power, and the near- elimination of concessions have led to anall-timehigh in physical occupancy withmid-to-high-singledigit blended lease rate growth.
SAME-STORE DEMAND TRENDS(1)(2)
Leasing Traffic 2020/21
Leasing Traffic 2019/20
Concessions 2020/21
LeasingTraffic
1,600
4.0
ConcessionsAverage Granted
weeks)(inon New Leases
400
0.0
1,200
3.0
2.0
800
1.0
Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan
Feb Mar Apr May Jun
Jul Aug
SAME-STORE WEIGHTED AVERAGE PHYSICAL OCCUPANCY(1)
98.0%
97.7%
97.5%
97.0%
96.5%
96.0%
95.5%
95.0%
Aug-20Oct-20Dec-20
Feb-21Apr-21
Jun-21Aug-21
Demand:
YTD 2021 leasing traffic has been~40% higheryear-over-year.
Only 7% of UDR properties are offering concessions.
Positive in-migration in urban areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic.
Self-guidedtouring via our Next Generation Operating Platform allowed more tours booked and more homes shown.
~97% of tours YTD have been self-guided or touchless.
Occupancy:
Rising levels of demand and lower turnover continue to result in strong occupancy trends.
Weighted average August 2021 physical occupancy of97.7% is anall-timehigh for the Company.
Pricing power has accelerated with blended effective lease rate growth of+5.9% in July and +9.0% in August.
All 21 UDR markets had positive YOY effective rent growthduring August 2021.
Effective rental rates areabovepre-COVIDlevels in 20 of 21 markets (~92% of NOI) as of August 2021.
Loss-to-leasein the mid-teenssupports future pricing power.
Metrics shown here are for the Company's same-store portfolio and are as of August 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.
The Company defines Leasing Traffic as average daily leads to lease a home for the period indicated.
The Company defines Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth as the combined proportional growth as a result of Effective New Lease Rate Growth and Effective Renewal Lease Rate Growth. Definitions can be found in the Definitions and Reconciliations addendum. Source: Company and peer documents.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.