UDR : September 2021 Investor Presentation

2021 Annualized Dividend of $1.45; ~2.7% yield as of August 30, 2021

~$23.1 Billion Enterprise Value as of August 30, 2021

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR) has a demonstrated history of successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive multifamily real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets.

UDR is a multifamily REIT that owns, operates, develops and redevelops a diversified portfolio of apartment homes across top-tier U.S. markets. Founded in 1972, UDR is an S&P 500 company that consistently generates strong total shareholder return ("TSR") through innovation, best-in-classoperations and flexible capital allocation across a wide range of opportunities. UDR's strategy starts with diversification, which creates opportunity. Coupling a diversified portfolio across markets, price points, and product types with our best-in-class operations delivers a full-cycleinvestment that generates both growth and stability.

UDR is a $23.1 billion(2) company with a highly diverse portfolio spread Best-in-class, innovative operations have powered outsized across 21 coastal and sunbelt markets. historical Same-Store NOI growth. > 5.0% of Total NOI 2.5%-5.0% Total NOI < 2.5% Total NOI SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH CAGR (1999-2Q 2021)

Seattle 190 UDR Peer Median 182 Portland Boston 164 140 Philadelphia New York San Francisco Bay Area Metro Washington, D.C. Baltimore 90 Richmond Monterey Peninsula Denver 1999 2003 2007 2011 2015 2019 Los Angeles Nashville Other CA: UDR's strong value proposition has driven robust relative Inland Empire/San Diego TSR and consistent return of capital over time. Orange County Dallas Austin Orlando TSR CAGR Tampa UDR NAREIT Apt. Index Other FL: 13% 12.5% West Palm Beach 11.8% 12% 11.4% 11.6% Our 54,667 apartment homes are well diversified by price point(3) and location 11% 10.4% 10.4% within markets, and are occupied by households earning, on average, 150% of their respective MSA's median income. 10% A-Quality B-Quality Urban Suburban 9% 5-Year 10-Year 20-Year

54% 46% 35% 65% 195 Consecutive Quarters Dividend Yield(2): Paying a Dividend 2.7%