UDR, INC.

(UDR)
UDR : Announces Dates for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/06/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question‑and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s first quarter 2021 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 877-705-6003

 

International: 201-493-6725

 

 

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

 

 

Conference Call Playback:

 

 

 

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

 

Passcode: 13718415

 

The playback can be accessed through May 28, 2021.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on April 27, 2021 at UDR’s investor relations website, ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 52,589 apartment homes including 1,176 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at ir.udr.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 216 M - -
Net income 2021 4,58 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 672x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 13 310 M 13 310 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,1x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart UDR, INC.
Duration : Period :
UDR, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UDR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 45,42 $
Last Close Price 43,81 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas W. Toomey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jerry A. Davis President
Joseph Douglas Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall Scott Wesson Chief Digital Officer & Senior Vice President
Joshua A. Gampp Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UDR, INC.14.00%13 310
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL21.71%26 888
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.15.93%25 899
INVITATION HOMES INC.8.92%18 350
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.16.17%17 925
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.0.32%17 632
