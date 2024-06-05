- Media
UEM Edgenta delivers tech-enabled solutions across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In 2023, UEM Edgenta had showcased its successful repositioning in response to evolving market demand, solidifying its global position, delivering innovative solutions while creating sustainable value for its stakeholders. Looking ahead and beyond, UEM Edgenta will continue to focus on commercializing technology-driven innovations across industries and geographies with a focus on its Edgenta of The Future ("EoTF2025") vision to become a leading global franchise with embedded technology and sustainability capabilities, driving long-term sustainable growth. Additionally, UEM Edgenta will also continue their efforts in Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") strategy across its operations while maintaining its healthy orderbook and remain committed to their dividend policy.
More information on UEM Edgenta's 61st Annual General Meeting and 2023 Annual Report can be referred here.
