UEM Edgenta Berhad is a Malaysia-based asset management and infrastructure solutions company. The Company offers its clients a full suite of services throughout their asset lifecycle, which includes consultancy, procurement and construction planning, operations and maintenance, optimisation, rehabilitation and upgrade. It covers Healthcare Support and Property & Facility Solutions (PFS) within its Asset Management segment, and Infrastructure Services and Asset Consultancy within its Infrastructure Solutions segment. The Healthcare Support division delivers optimal solutions in improving the non-clinical support services. The PFS division offers integrated facilities management services with technology-driven green building solutions and asset optimisation. The Asset Consultancy division provides advisory and planning, engineering design and consultancy, property and community consultancy. The Infrastructure Services division focuses on highway network maintenance and asset management.

Sector Business Support Services