  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. UEM Edgenta
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDGENTA   MYL1368OO009

UEM EDGENTA

(EDGENTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UEM Edgenta : OTHERS UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or the "Company") - Update on the Notices of Additional Assessment raised by the Director General of Inland Revenue ("DGIR") received by UEM Edgenta

07/06/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Type
Announcement
Subject
OTHERS
Description
UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or the "Company")
- Update on the Notices of Additional Assessment raised by the Director General of Inland Revenue ("DGIR") received by UEM Edgenta
Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 3 May 2021 and 30 June 2021 in relation to the notices of assessment raised by the DGIR to UEM Edgenta.
The Company wishes to announce that on 6 July 2021, the High Court allowed the Company's application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against DGIR and granted a Stay against any proceedings or enforcement actions to recover the taxes and penalties purportedly payable under the notices of assessment, and any other proceedings and actions, until the disposal of the judicial review. The next case management is scheduled on 28 July 2021, where the High Court will proceed to give directions to both parties and to also fix the hearing date of the judicial review.
The Company will make further announcement on any material development of the matter from time to time.
This announcement is dated 6 July 2021.


Announcement Info
Company Name
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Stock Name
EDGENTA
Date Announced
06 Jul 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-06072021-00070

Disclaimer

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 10:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
