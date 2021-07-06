UEM Edgenta : OTHERS UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or the "Company") - Update on the Notices of Additional Assessment raised by the Director General of Inland Revenue ("DGIR") received by UEM Edgenta

Reference is made to the Company's announcements dated 3 May 2021 and 30 June 2021 in relation to the notices of assessment raised by the DGIR to UEM Edgenta.



The Company wishes to announce that on 6 July 2021, the High Court allowed the Company's application for leave to commence judicial review proceedings against DGIR and granted a Stay against any proceedings or enforcement actions to recover the taxes and penalties purportedly payable under the notices of assessment, and any other proceedings and actions, until the disposal of the judicial review. The next case management is scheduled on 28 July 2021, where the High Court will proceed to give directions to both parties and to also fix the hearing date of the judicial review.



The Company will make further announcement on any material development of the matter from time to time.



This announcement is dated 6 July 2021.



