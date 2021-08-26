Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. UEM Edgenta Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDGENTA   MYL1368OO009

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

(EDGENTA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UEM Edgenta Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2021 - UEMEd - Q2 2021

08/26/2021 | 07:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

QUARTERLY REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2021. THE FIGURES HAVE NOT BEEN AUDITED.

I(A). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Preceding year

Current year

corresponding

Six

Six

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

1 (a)

Revenue

538,600

448,469

1,022,152

950,341

(b)

Cost of sales

(461,494)

(405,210)

(878,469)

(837,014)

(c)

Gross profit

77,106

43,259

143,683

113,327

(d)

Other income

8,509

31,869

16,414

41,108

(e)

Expenses

(72,178)

(89,155)

(130,768)

(145,967)

(f)

Finance costs

(5,408)

(6,355)

(10,730)

(12,358)

(g)

Share of results of associates

5,639

4,059

10,983

7,875

(h)

Profit/(loss) before tax

13,668

(16,323)

29,582

3,985

(i)

Income tax

(7,377)

(10,993)

(15,181)

(19,165)

(j)

Profit/(loss) for the period

6,291

(27,316)

14,401

(15,180)

Attributable to:

(k)

Ow ners of the parent

6,133

(26,914)

12,827

(15,758)

(l)

Non-controlling interests

158

(402)

1,574

578

Profit/(loss) for the period

6,291

(27,316)

14,401

(15,180)

  • Earnings per share based on 1(k) above (Note 26):

Basic

0.74 sen

(3.24) sen

1.54 sen

(1.89) sen

The condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

1

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

I(B). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Preceding year

Current year

corresponding

Six

Six

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit/(loss) for the period

6,291

(27,316)

14,401

(15,180)

Other comprehensive income to be

reclassified to profit or loss in

subsequent periods:

Exchange differences on translation

of foreign operations, representing

total other comprehensive income

4,093

4,670

9,378

10,662

Exchange differences reclassified

to profit or loss

-

(19,254)

-

(19,254)

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period, net of tax

4,093

(14,584)

9,378

(8,592)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income

for the period

10,384

(41,900)

23,779

(23,772)

Attributable to:

Ow ners of the parent

10,161

(41,239)

22,118

(24,719)

Non-controlling interests

223

(661)

1,661

947

10,384

(41,900)

23,779

(23,772)

The condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

Remarks to Condensed Consolidated Income Statement:

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER

CUMULATIVE QUARTER

Preceding year

Current year

corresponding

Six

Six

quarter

quarter

months to

months to

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

30/6/2021

30/6/2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Profit before tax is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:

Interest income

(1,227)

(648)

(2,195)

(2,218)

Accretion of interest on concession receivable

(4,745)

(4,841)

(9,465)

(9,390)

Dividend from short term investment

(127)

(197)

(340)

(811)

(Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

-

(3)

7

734

Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(270)

(19,248)

176

(19,509)

Net impairment on trade receivables

26

14,947

14

14,941

Interest expense

4,884

6,093

9,960

11,538

Depreciation and amortisation

21,965

22,149

40,487

38,960

Staff rationalisation cost

2,265

-

2,265

-

Impairment on completed property inventories

-

50,000

-

50,000

Other than the above, there were no other impairment/(write back of impairment) of assets, (gain)/loss on investments, write down of inventories and/or reversal of write down, reversal of provision for costs of restructuring or exceptional items.

3

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at end of

As at preceding

current quarter

financial year end

30/6/2021

31/12/2020

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

  • Non-currentassets

Property, plant and equipment

182,571

193,678

Right-of-use assets

41,583

40,827

Land held for property development

477

477

Intangible assets

712,703

718,349

Investment in associates

93,273

85,203

Other investments

232

232

Trade and other receivables

119,926

119,992

Contract related assets

54,975

67,751

Deferred tax assets

9,763

8,960

1,215,503

1,235,469

2

Current assets

Inventories

72,047

77,865

Trade and other receivables

589,172

460,013

Contract related assets

268,951

293,351

Tax recoverable

50,227

50,854

Short term investments

42,012

11,799

Cash, bank balances and deposits

540,977

678,002

1,563,386

1,571,884

Total assets

2,778,889

2,807,353

4

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

  1. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONT'D)

As at end of

As at preceding

current quarter

financial year end

30/6/2021

31/12/2020

RM'000

RM'000

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

  • Equity attributable to Ow ners of the Parent

Share capital

268,074

268,074

Capital reserve

313,856

313,856

Other reserves

(7,049)

(16,340)

Retained earnings

947,909

935,082

1,522,790

1,500,672

4

Non-controlling interests

8,855

8,590

Total equity

1,531,645

1,509,262

5

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit obligations

2,518

2,518

Defined benefit pension plan

967

937

Provisions

3,206

2,891

Borrow ings

313,369

318,704

Lease liabilities

28,286

27,768

Trade and other payables

1,443

1,659

Deferred tax liabilities

46,643

44,126

396,432

398,603

6

Current liabilities

Retirement benefit obligations

877

877

Provisions

1,620

1,620

Borrow ings

151,229

164,450

Lease liabilities

9,513

9,807

Trade and other payables

643,243

668,935

Contract liabilities

32,449

30,663

Income tax payable

11,881

23,136

850,812

899,488

Total liabilities

1,247,244

1,298,091

Total equity and liabilities

2,778,889

2,807,353

  • Net assets per ordinary share attributable to

Owners of the Parent (RM)

1.83

1.80

The condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

  • Cash, bank balances and deposits
    Included in the cash, bank balances and deposits of the Group is an amount of RM20,996,474 (2020: RM9,070,741) held pursuant to Section 7A of the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 and Section 8A of the Housing Development Account (Control and Licensing) Sabah Act, 1978.

5

Disclaimer

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
07:11aUEM EDGENTA BERHAD : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial per..
PU
07/06UEM EDGENTA : OTHERS UEM Edgenta Berhad ("UEM Edgenta" or the "Company") - Updat..
PU
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Shirley Goh as Independent and Non Executive Memb..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Shirley Goh as Independent and Non Executive Dire..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Wong Shu Hsien as Non Independent and Non Executi..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Miss Jenifer Thien Bit Leong as Independent and N..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Miss. Wong Shu Hsien as Non Independent and Non E..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Appoints Miss Jenifer Thien Bit Leong as Independent and N..
CI
07/01UEM Edgenta Berhad Announces Relinquished Membership of Tan Sri Dr. Azmil Kha..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 129 M 508 M 508 M
Net income 2021 104 M 24,7 M 24,7 M
Net Debt 2021 671 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 5,18%
Capitalization 1 489 M 354 M 355 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 798
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Duration : Period :
UEM Edgenta Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,79 MYR
Average target price 2,50 MYR
Spread / Average Target 39,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Syahrunizam bin Samsudin Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Pei Sum Chua Chief Financial Officer
Azmil Khalili bin Khalid Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vekneswaran T. Arasappan Head-Technology & Innovations
Mohammad Muhazni bin Mukhtar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD-6.28%354
SWECO AB (PUBL)-2.19%6 071
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.-25.99%2 867
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.29.47%1 569
UNITED INTEGRATED SERVICES CO., LTD.-10.65%1 317
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD-12.50%1 314