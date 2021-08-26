UEM Edgenta Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2021 - UEMEd - Q2 2021

UEM EDGENTA BERHAD

Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)

Incorporated in Malaysia

QUARTERLY REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2021. THE FIGURES HAVE NOT BEEN AUDITED.

I(A). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

INDIVIDUAL QUARTER CUMULATIVE QUARTER Preceding year Current year corresponding Six Six quarter quarter months to months to 30/6/2021 30/6/2020 30/6/2021 30/6/2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 1 (a) Revenue 538,600 448,469 1,022,152 950,341 (b) Cost of sales (461,494) (405,210) (878,469) (837,014) (c) Gross profit 77,106 43,259 143,683 113,327 (d) Other income 8,509 31,869 16,414 41,108 (e) Expenses (72,178) (89,155) (130,768) (145,967) (f) Finance costs (5,408) (6,355) (10,730) (12,358) (g) Share of results of associates 5,639 4,059 10,983 7,875 (h) Profit/(loss) before tax 13,668 (16,323) 29,582 3,985 (i) Income tax (7,377) (10,993) (15,181) (19,165) (j) Profit/(loss) for the period 6,291 (27,316) 14,401 (15,180) Attributable to: (k) Ow ners of the parent 6,133 (26,914) 12,827 (15,758) (l) Non-controlling interests 158 (402) 1,574 578 Profit/(loss) for the period 6,291 (27,316) 14,401 (15,180)

Earnings per share based on 1(k) above (Note 26):

Basic 0.74 sen (3.24) sen 1.54 sen (1.89) sen

The condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.

