UEM Edgenta Berhad : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 30 Jun 2021 - UEMEd - Q2 2021
08/26/2021 | 07:11am EDT
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)
Incorporated in Malaysia
QUARTERLY REPORT ON CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2021. THE FIGURES HAVE NOT BEEN AUDITED.
I(A). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Preceding year
Current year
corresponding
Six
Six
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
1 (a)
Revenue
538,600
448,469
1,022,152
950,341
(b)
Cost of sales
(461,494)
(405,210)
(878,469)
(837,014)
(c)
Gross profit
77,106
43,259
143,683
113,327
(d)
Other income
8,509
31,869
16,414
41,108
(e)
Expenses
(72,178)
(89,155)
(130,768)
(145,967)
(f)
Finance costs
(5,408)
(6,355)
(10,730)
(12,358)
(g)
Share of results of associates
5,639
4,059
10,983
7,875
(h)
Profit/(loss) before tax
13,668
(16,323)
29,582
3,985
(i)
Income tax
(7,377)
(10,993)
(15,181)
(19,165)
(j)
Profit/(loss) for the period
6,291
(27,316)
14,401
(15,180)
Attributable to:
(k)
Ow ners of the parent
6,133
(26,914)
12,827
(15,758)
(l)
Non-controlling interests
158
(402)
1,574
578
Profit/(loss) for the period
6,291
(27,316)
14,401
(15,180)
Earnings per share based on 1(k) above (Note 26):
Basic
0.74 sen
(3.24) sen
1.54 sen
(1.89) sen
The condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
1
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)
Incorporated in Malaysia
I(B). CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Preceding year
Current year
corresponding
Six
Six
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit/(loss) for the period
6,291
(27,316)
14,401
(15,180)
Other comprehensive income to be
reclassified to profit or loss in
subsequent periods:
Exchange differences on translation
of foreign operations, representing
total other comprehensive income
4,093
4,670
9,378
10,662
Exchange differences reclassified
to profit or loss
-
(19,254)
-
(19,254)
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
for the period, net of tax
4,093
(14,584)
9,378
(8,592)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
for the period
10,384
(41,900)
23,779
(23,772)
Attributable to:
Ow ners of the parent
10,161
(41,239)
22,118
(24,719)
Non-controlling interests
223
(661)
1,661
947
10,384
(41,900)
23,779
(23,772)
The condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)
Incorporated in Malaysia
Remarks to Condensed Consolidated Income Statement:
INDIVIDUAL QUARTER
CUMULATIVE QUARTER
Preceding year
Current year
corresponding
Six
Six
quarter
quarter
months to
months to
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
30/6/2021
30/6/2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Profit before tax is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:
Interest income
(1,227)
(648)
(2,195)
(2,218)
Accretion of interest on concession receivable
(4,745)
(4,841)
(9,465)
(9,390)
Dividend from short term investment
(127)
(197)
(340)
(811)
(Gain)/loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
(3)
7
734
Net foreign exchange (gain)/loss
(270)
(19,248)
176
(19,509)
Net impairment on trade receivables
26
14,947
14
14,941
Interest expense
4,884
6,093
9,960
11,538
Depreciation and amortisation
21,965
22,149
40,487
38,960
Staff rationalisation cost
2,265
-
2,265
-
Impairment on completed property inventories
-
50,000
-
50,000
Other than the above, there were no other impairment/(write back of impairment) of assets, (gain)/loss on investments, write down of inventories and/or reversal of write down, reversal of provision for costs of restructuring or exceptional items.
3
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at end of
As at preceding
current quarter
financial year end
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non-currentassets
Property, plant and equipment
182,571
193,678
Right-of-use assets
41,583
40,827
Land held for property development
477
477
Intangible assets
712,703
718,349
Investment in associates
93,273
85,203
Other investments
232
232
Trade and other receivables
119,926
119,992
Contract related assets
54,975
67,751
Deferred tax assets
9,763
8,960
1,215,503
1,235,469
2
Current assets
Inventories
72,047
77,865
Trade and other receivables
589,172
460,013
Contract related assets
268,951
293,351
Tax recoverable
50,227
50,854
Short term investments
42,012
11,799
Cash, bank balances and deposits
540,977
678,002
1,563,386
1,571,884
Total assets
2,778,889
2,807,353
4
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)
Incorporated in Malaysia
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONT'D)
As at end of
As at preceding
current quarter
financial year end
30/6/2021
31/12/2020
RM'000
RM'000
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to Ow ners of the Parent
Share capital
268,074
268,074
Capital reserve
313,856
313,856
Other reserves
(7,049)
(16,340)
Retained earnings
947,909
935,082
1,522,790
1,500,672
4
Non-controlling interests
8,855
8,590
Total equity
1,531,645
1,509,262
5
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit obligations
2,518
2,518
Defined benefit pension plan
967
937
Provisions
3,206
2,891
Borrow ings
313,369
318,704
Lease liabilities
28,286
27,768
Trade and other payables
1,443
1,659
Deferred tax liabilities
46,643
44,126
396,432
398,603
6
Current liabilities
Retirement benefit obligations
877
877
Provisions
1,620
1,620
Borrow ings
151,229
164,450
Lease liabilities
9,513
9,807
Trade and other payables
643,243
668,935
Contract liabilities
32,449
30,663
Income tax payable
11,881
23,136
850,812
899,488
Total liabilities
1,247,244
1,298,091
Total equity and liabilities
2,778,889
2,807,353
Net assets per ordinary share attributable to
Owners of the Parent (RM)
1.83
1.80
The condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Cash, bank balances and deposits
Included in the cash, bank balances and deposits of the Group is an amount of RM20,996,474 (2020: RM9,070,741) held pursuant to Section 7A of the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 and Section 8A of the Housing Development Account (Control and Licensing) Sabah Act, 1978.