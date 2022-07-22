UEM Edgenta Berhad : Summary of 59th AGM Minutes

Published: 22 July 2022 UEM EDGENTA BERHAD (Company No. 196301000166 (5067-M)) (Incorporated in Malaysia) SUMMARY RECORD OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE 59TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") VENUE : THE GROUNDS, LEVEL 12, MENARA UEM, TOWER 1, AVENUE 7, THE HORIZON, BANGSAR SOUTH CITY, NO. 8, JALAN KERINCHI, 59200 KUALA LUMPUR DATE : THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022 TIME : 3.00 P.M. MODE OF : VIRTUAL MEETING PRESENT BROADCAST VENUE: 1. Tan Sri Dr. Azmil Khalid - Independent Non-Executive Director/ Chairman 2. En. Syahrunizam Samsudin - Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer PARTICIPATED VIA VIDEO CONFERENCING: 1. YBhg. Dato' Mohd Izani Ghani - Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director 2. YBhg. Noorazman Abd Aziz - Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director 3. En. Mohd Asrul Ab Rahim - Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director 4. Mr. Robert Tan Bun Poo - Independent Non-Executive Director 5. YDH Dato' George Stewart LaBrooy - Independent Non-Executive Director 6. Pn. Rowina Ghazali Seth - Independent Non-Executive Director 7. Ms. Shirley Goh - Independent Non-Executive Director 8. Ms. Jenifer Thien - Independent Non-Executive Director IN ATTENDANCE: 1. Ms. Chiew Siew Yuen - Company Secretary WELCOMING REMARKS

Tan Sri Dr. Azmil Khalid, the Chairman of the Meeting, thanked everyone for joining the AGM.

He then proceeded to introduce the members of the Board, Company Secretary and the Partner representing Messrs Ernst & Young PLT. QUORUM

The Company Secretary confirmed that there was sufficient quorum in accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Company.

Members/proxies who has logged in to view the meeting via live streaming was deemed as present in person.

The meeting was informed by the Chairman that on 29 April 2022, notifications on the availability of the Annual Report 2021 for download were sent via electronic mail to Shareholders who have maintained their email addresses in the Record of Depositors with Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn Bhd and letters were dispatched to Shareholders who have yet to provide their email addresses.

He added that the Notice of the AGM was issued and published in the New Straits Times on 29 April 2022. PROCEDURES OF MEETING

The Chairman reported that as at the last date and time for registration to participate at the AGM, a total of 580 shareholders, proxies and corporate representatives have registered to participate and vote at the AGM.

He added that the Company received a total of 75 proxy forms and corporate representative forms from shareholders for a total of 654,147,632 ordinary shares representing 78.7% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company. Out of those, there were 27 shareholders who have appointed the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy to vote for and on their behalf and the shares so represented were 78,807,095 ordinary shares representing 9.5% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company.

The Chairman informed that pursuant to the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM should be voted by poll and in view thereof, all resolutions to be put to vote shall be decided on a poll pursuant to Article 74 of the Constitution of the Company.

He further informed that the Company had appointed Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn Bhd as the Poll Administrator and Boardroom Corporate Services Sdn Bhd as Scrutineers to verify the poll results.

The Members were also briefed on the online remote voting procedures and were informed of their rights to ask questions whereby the questions would be addressed towards the end of the meeting. In the event of time constraint, responses to the questions raised by shareholders would be reverted via email. CHAIRMAN'S ADDRESS

The Chairman summarised the overall financial performance of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, key events that took place in year 2021 and the way forward strategy plan of the Company. PRESENTATION BY MD/CEO

En. Syahrunizam Samsudin, the MD/CEO presented the Group's key highlights, business performance, updates on Edgenta of the Future 2025, as well as the investment highlights of the Group.

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

The Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 together with the Directors' and the Auditors' Reports thereon which had been circulated to all shareholders within the prescribed period were tabled at the Meeting.

The Chairman informed that the agenda item is meant for discussion only and does not require a formal approval from shareholders pursuant to Sections 248(2) and 340(1) of the Companies Act 2016.

He further highlighted that the Group's performance for financial year ended 31 December 2021, Group financial position, Group performance highlights and segmental performance were outlined on pages 30 to 40 in the Annual Report 2021. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 RE-ELECTION OF DATO' GEORGE STEWART LABROOY WHO RETIRES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 91 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION The Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 1 is on the re-election of Dato' George Stewart LaBrooy who is retiring under Article 91 of the Constitution of the Company. Being eligible, he has offered himself for re-election. The profile of Dato' George Stewart LaBrooy can be found on page 115 of the Annual Report 2021. 9. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 RE-ELECTION OF MS. SHIRLEY GOH WHO RETIRES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 90 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION The Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 2 was on the re-election of Ms. Shirley Goh who is retiring under Article 90 of the Constitution of the Company. Being eligible, she has offered herself for re-election. The profile of Ms. Shirley Goh can be found on page 117 of the Annual Report 2021. 10. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 RE-ELECTION OF MS. JENIFER THIEN BIT LEONG WHO RETIRES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 90 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION The Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 3 was on the re-election of Ms. Jenifer Thien Bit Leong who is retiring under Article 90 of the Constitution of the Company. Being eligible, she has offered herself for re-election. The profile of Ms. Jenifer Thien Bit Leong can be found on page 118 of the Annual Report 2021. 11. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4 RE-ELECTION OF EN. MOHD ASRUL AB RAHIM WHO RETIRES IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 90 OF THE COMPANY'S CONSTITUTION The Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 4 was on the re-election of En. Mohd Asrul Ab Rahim who is retiring pursuant to Article 90 of the Constitution of the Company. Being eligible, he has offered himself for re-election. The profile of En. Mohd Asrul Ab Rahim can be found on page 119 of the Annual Report 2021. Summary Record of the Proceedings of the 59th AGM - 16 June 2022 3

Published: 22 July 2022 12. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' FEES FOR THE PERIOD FROM THE 59 TH AGM UNTIL THE NEXT AGM ON A QUARTERLY BASIS The Meeting was informed that for Ordinary Resolution 5, the Company was seeking Shareholders' approval for the payment of Directors' fees for the period from the 59th AGM until the next AGM of the Company, to be paid on a quarterly basis. The Chairman informed that the quantum of Directors' fees was the same as the last financial year. He also added that En. Mohd Asrul Ab Rahim, who is a nominee Director from UEM Group Berhad and under the employment with Khazanah Nasional Berhad, was not paid any Directors' fee as per the Policy of Fee Waiver of Khazanah Nasional Berhad with effect from 1 January 2022. 13. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 6 PAYMENT OF DIRECTORS' BENEFITS FOR THE PERIOD FROM THE 59 TH AGM UNTIL THE NEXT AGM The Chairman informed that for Ordinary Resolution 6, the Company was seeking approval for the payment of Directors' benefits for the period from the 59th AGM until the next AGM. The details of the Directors' benefits can be found in the Notice of AGM on page 336 of the Annual Report 2021. 14. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 7 RE-APPOINTMENT OF MESSRS ERNST & YOUNG PLT AS AUDITORS AND TO AUTHORISE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO FIX THEIR REMUNERATION The Meeting was informed that Ordinary Resolution 7 was on the re-appointment of Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT who has indicated their willingness to continue to act as Auditors for the Company. Having concluded the Ordinary Business of the AGM, the Chairman then proceeded to table the resolutions under the Special Business of the AGM. 15. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 8 PROPOSED RENEWAL OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS' MANDATE FOR RECURRENT RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF A REVENUE OR TRADING NATURE The Chairman informed that Ordinary Resolution 8 was to seek shareholders' approval on the Proposed Renewal of Existing Shareholders' Mandate for the Group to enter into recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature which were necessary for the Group's day-to-day operations. The approval would enable UEM Edgenta Group to carry out recurrent related party transactions necessary for the Group's day-to-day operations and would eliminate the need for the Company to convene separate general meetings on each occasion, thereby reducing substantial administrative time and expenses in convening such meetings without compromising the corporate objectives or adversely affecting the business opportunities available to the Group. The shareholders' mandate was subject to renewal on an annual basis. Details on the Proposed Renewal of Shareholders' Mandate were set out in the Circular to Shareholders dated 29 April 2022, and available for download on the Company's corporate website.