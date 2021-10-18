UEM Edgenta Berhad : WINDING UP / RECEIVER & MANAGER / RESTRAINING ORDER / SPECIAL ADMINISTRATOR UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEM EDGENTA" OR THE "COMPANY") - MEMBER'S VOLUNTARY WINDING UP OF PENGURUSAN LRT SDN BHD

Further to the Company's announcement dated 1 August 2019, the Company wishes to announce that a Final Meeting in respect of the Member's Voluntary Winding-Up of Pengurusan LRT Sdn Bhd ("PLRT"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company was duly held on 15 October 2021.

The Return by the Liquidator relating to Final Meeting was lodged with the Companies Commission of Malaysia and the Official Receiver on 18 October 2021 and pursuant to Section 459(5) of the Companies Act, 2016, PLRT shall be dissolved and cease to be an indirect subsidiary of the Company upon the expiration of three (3) months after the said lodgement date.

The dissolution of PLRT will not have any material effect on the earnings or net assets of UEM Edgenta Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

This announcement is dated 18 October 2021.