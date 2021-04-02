UEM Edgenta Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEMEd" OR "THE COMPANY") - UPDATE ON MATERIAL LITIGATION BY EDGENTA PROPEL BERHAD ("EDGENTA PROPEL") AGAINST HARTAJAYA-BENTENG TIMUR-AMR JELI JV SDN BHD ("HBT")

Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall carry the same meaning as defined in the Company's announcements dated 3 February 2017, 29 August 2017, 8 November 2017, 19 December 2017, 16 March 2018 and 14 December 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that in its effort to recover the total judgment sum amounting to RM21,472,961.82 inclusive of cost and interest pursuant to the Consent Order dated 2 April 2015 recorded in the Kuala Lumpur High Court, and the Assessment of Damages by the Kuala Lumpur High Court dated 29 August 2017, Edgenta PROPEL has issued a Notice of Winding Up pursuant to Sections 465(1)(e) & 466(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016 against HBT on 2 April 2021.

Further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments on the matter.

This announcement is dated 2 April 2021.



