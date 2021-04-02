Log in
UEM Edgenta Berhad : MATERIAL LITIGATION UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEMEd" OR "THE COMPANY") - UPDATE ON MATERIAL LITIGATION BY EDGENTA PROPEL BERHAD ("EDGENTA PROPEL") AGAINST HARTAJAYA-BENTENG TIMUR-AMR JELI JV SDN BHD ("HBT")

04/02/2021 | 06:20am EDT
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Type
Announcement
Subject
MATERIAL LITIGATION
Description
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD ("UEMEd" OR "THE COMPANY")
- UPDATE ON MATERIAL LITIGATION BY EDGENTA PROPEL BERHAD ("EDGENTA PROPEL") AGAINST HARTAJAYA-BENTENG TIMUR-AMR JELI JV SDN BHD ("HBT")
Unless otherwise stated, the terms used in this announcement shall carry the same meaning as defined in the Company's announcements dated 3 February 2017, 29 August 2017, 8 November 2017, 19 December 2017, 16 March 2018 and 14 December 2018.
The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to announce that in its effort to recover the total judgment sum amounting to RM21,472,961.82 inclusive of cost and interest pursuant to the Consent Order dated 2 April 2015 recorded in the Kuala Lumpur High Court, and the Assessment of Damages by the Kuala Lumpur High Court dated 29 August 2017, Edgenta PROPEL has issued a Notice of Winding Up pursuant to Sections 465(1)(e) & 466(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016 against HBT on 2 April 2021.
Further announcements will be made as and when there are material developments on the matter.
This announcement is dated 2 April 2021.



Announcement Info
Company Name
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD
Stock Name
EDGENTA
Date Announced
02 Apr 2021
Category
General Announcement for PLC
Reference Number
GA1-01042021-00055


Attachments

Disclaimer

UEM Edgenta Bhd published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 155 M 521 M 521 M
Net income 2020 62,9 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 3,31%
Capitalization 1 455 M 351 M 352 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 904
Free-Float 23,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,37 MYR
Last Close Price 1,75 MYR
Spread / Highest target 74,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Muhammad Noor bin Abdul Aziz Chief Financial Officer
Azmil Khalili bin Khalid Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Vekneswaran T. Arasappan Head-Technology & Innovations
Graeme Walwyn Chief Operating Officer
Kheng Chuan Chan Head-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UEM EDGENTA BERHAD-8.38%351
SWECO AB (PUBL)-5.56%5 813
SUZHOU GOLD MANTIS CONSTRUCTION DECORATION CO., LTD.2.88%3 874
BEIJING ORIENT LANDSCAPE & ENVIRONMENT CO., LTD.3.38%1 791
ZHEJIANG YASHA DECORATION CO.,LTD13.71%1 731
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.22.58%1 424
