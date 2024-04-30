UEM Sunrise Berhad
Registration No. 200801028815 (830144-W)
(Incorporated in Malaysia)
ADMINISTRATIVE NOTES FOR THE
16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)
1. Date, Time and Venue of AGM
16th Annual General Meeting
Date
Thursday, 6 June 2024
Time
10.00 a.m.
Venue
Broadcast Venue
Online Meeting Platform
UEM Sunrise Berhad
Remote Participation and Electronic Voting (RPEV)
Boardroom, Level U6, Block C5,
facilities via meeting platform website at
Solaris Dutamas, No. 1, Jalan Dutamas 1,
https://meeting.boardroomlimited.myprovided by the Poll
50480 Kuala Lumpur
Administrator, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd.
- Virtual Meeting
- The Company's 16th AGM will be conducted virtually through live streaming from the Broadcast Venue using the above RPEV facilities. The Company will continue to leverage technology which supports meaningful engagement between the Board/ management and shareholders of the Company.
- The main and only venue for the 16th AGM is the Broadcast Venue which is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 and Article 70 of the Constitution of the Company that require the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. No shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives should be physically present nor admitted at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting.
- Shareholders can participate in our virtual AGM by registering online via the Boardroom Smart Investor Portal (BSIP) website athttps://investor.boardroomlimited.com.
- With the RPEV facilities, you may exercise your right as a shareholder of the Company to participate (and pose questions to the Board and management of the Company) and vote at the 16th AGM.
- No recording or photography of the meeting proceedings is allowed without the prior written permission of the Company.
- For the virtual AGM, the Company is guided by the revised Guidance Note and FAQs on the Conduct of General Meetings for Listed Issuers issued by Securities Commission Malaysia on 7 April 2022 including any further revision thereto issued from time to time.
- Gift Policy
- There will be strictly NO DISTRIBUTION of door gifts or vouchers for shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives who register, attend or participate at the meeting.
- Remote Participation and Electronic Voting (RPEV)
- Please note that all members including (i) individual members; (ii) corporate shareholders; (iii) authorised nominees; and (iv) exempt authorised nominees shall use the RPEV facilities to participate and vote remotely at the AGM.
- You will be able to view a live webcast of the meeting, ask questions and submit your votes in real time whilst the meeting is in progress.
- Kindly follow the steps below to register with BSIP and request for remote participation user ID and password, and usage of the RPEV facilities:
STEP 1 - REGISTER ONLINE WITH BSIP (for first time registration only)
[Note: If you have already signed up with BSIP, you are not required to register again. You may proceed to Step 2 - Register for RPEV.]
- Access websitehttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comthrough an internet browser.
- Click "Register" to sign up as a user and select the correct account type i.e. "Shareholder" or "Corporate Holder".
- Complete registration with all required information. Upload a softcopy of your MyKad/Identification Card (front and back) or Passport in JPEG, PNG or PDF format. For corporate holder, please also attach the authorisation letter. Click "Sign Up".
- You will receive an email from BSIP Online for email address verification. Click on "Verify Email Address" from the email received to proceed with the registration.
- Once your email address is verified, you will be redirected to BSIP Online for verification of your mobile number. Click on "Request OTP Code" and an OTP Code will be sent to the registered mobile number. You will need to enter the OTP Code and click "Enter" to complete the process.
- Once your mobile number is verified, registration of your new BSIP account will be pending for final verification.
- An email will be sent to you within one (1) business day informing on the approval of your BSIP account. You can login athttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comwith the email address and password that you provided during registration to proceed with the next step.
Administrative Notes For The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
STEP 2 - REGISTER FOR RPEV
[Note: Registration for remote access will open on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 until such time before the poll voting session ends at the 16th AGM on Thursday, 6 June 2024.]
For Individual and Corporate Shareholders
- Login tohttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comusing your User ID (registered email address) and password.
- Select "UEM SUNRISE BERHAD - SIXTEENTH (16TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING" from the list of Corporate Meeting Event and click "Enter".
- Click on "Register for RPEV".
- Read and agree to the Terms & Conditions by clicking "Next".
- Enter your CDS Account Number and click "Submit" to complete your registration.
For Corporate Shareholders, Authorised Nominees and Exempt Authorised Nominees (via email)
- Write in to BSR.Helpdesk@boardroomlimited.comby providing the name of shareholder, CDS Account Number accompanied with the Certificate of Appointment of Corporate Representative or proxy form for the registration.
- Please provide a copy of Corporate Representative's MyKad/Identification Card (front and back) or Passport in JPEG, PNG or PDF format as well as his/her email address.
- You will receive a notification from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. that your request has been received and is being verified.
- Upon system verification against the General Meeting ROD as at 30 May 2024 and final verification by the appointed Scrutineers, you will receive an email from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. on 5 June 2024 indicating whether your registration for RPEV has been approved or rejected.
- You will also receive your remote access user ID and password along with the email from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. if your registration is approved.
- If your registration is rejected, a rejection note will be provided to you by email.
STEP 3 - LOGIN TO ONLINE MEETING PORTAL
- The online meeting portal will be open for login starting from 9.00 a.m. on Thursday, 6 June 2024.
- The meeting platform can be accessed via one of the following:
- Launch Lumi AGM by scanning the QR Code provided in the email notification received after successful registration; or
- Access to Lumi AGM web portal via website https://meeting.boardroomlimited.my.
- Enter the Meeting ID Number and sign in with the user ID and password provided in the confirmation email from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd.
- The confirmation email from Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. will also guide you on how to submit questions and vote.
- The messaging/submit question tab will be disabled when the Chairman announces the closure of the Q&A session.
- The voting tab will be disabled upon the closure of the poll.
- Upon the announcement by the Chairman on the closure of AGM, the live webcast will end.
Notes:
- Latest version of internet browsers such as Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari are recommended.
- Kindly ensure that you are connected to the internet throughout the AGM.
- The quality of the live webcast and online remote voting is dependent on the bandwidth and stability of the internet connection available at the location of the remote users.
- Please refresh the web browser in the event the proceeding of the meeting does not appear when the meeting starts at 10.00 a.m. on 6 June 2024.
- You may not be able to gain access to the 16th AGM via the RPEV facilities if there is an existing firewall on the device that you are using.
5. Entitlement to participate and vote
- For the purpose of determining a member who shall be entitled to attend this 16th AGM, the Company shall be requesting Bursa Malaysia Depository Sdn. Bhd. in accordance with the provisions under Article 65 of the Company's Constitution and Section 34(1) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 to issue a General Meeting Record of Depositors (ROD) as at 30 May 2024.
- Only members whose name appears on the ROD as at 30 May 2024 shall be entitled to attend the 16th AGM or appoint a proxy(ies) to attend, participate, speak and/or vote on his/her behalf.
Administrative Notes For The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
- Poll Voting
- The voting will be conducted by poll in accordance with Paragraph 8.29A of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad's Main Market Listing Requirements.
- The Company has appointed Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. as the Poll Administrator to conduct the poll by way of electronic voting (e-Voting) and Commercial Quest Sdn. Bhd. as Scrutineers to verify the poll results.
- During the AGM, the Chairman will invite the Poll Administrator to brief on the e-Voting housekeeping rules. The online voting session will commence as soon as the Chairman calls for the poll to be opened and until such time when the Chairman announces the closure of the poll.
- For the purpose of this AGM, e-Voting will be carried out using personal smart mobile phones, tablets, personal computers or laptops.
- The Scrutineers will verify the poll result reports upon closing of the poll session by the Chairman. Thereafter, the Chairman will announce and declare whether the resolutions put to vote were successfully carried or not.
- Lodgement of Proxy Form
- If you are unable to attend the AGM via RPEV facilities, you may appoint a proxy(ies) or Chairman of the meeting as your proxy to vote on your behalf. Such proxy need not be a member.
- Please deposit your proxy form with the Share Registrars, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. at 11th Floor, Menara Symphony, No. 5, Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of holding the AGM. Any alteration to the Form of Proxy must be initialled. The proxy appointment may also be lodged electronically through BSIP website at https://investor.boardroomlimited.comnot less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of holding the AGM.
- If you wish to participate in the meeting yourself, please do not submit any proxy form for the meeting. You will not be allowed to participate in the meeting together with a proxy appointed by you.
- If you have submitted your proxy form prior to the meeting and subsequently decide to participate in the meeting yourself, please write in to BSR.Helpdesk@boardroomlimited.comor electronically through BSIP website at https://investor.boardroomlimited.com(as the case maybe) to revoke the appointment of your proxy(ies) at least forty-eight (48) hours before the AGM. On revocation, your proxy(ies) would not be allowed to participate in the meeting. In such event, you should advise your proxy(ies) accordingly.
- If shareholders wish to lodge their Form of Proxy electronically, please refer to the procedures below:
STEP 1 - REGISTER ONLINE WITH BSIP (for first time registration only)
[Note: If you have already signed up with BSIP, you are not required to register again. You may proceed to Step 2 - eProxy Lodgement.]
- Access websitehttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comthrough an internet browser.
- Click "Register" to sign up as a user and select the correct account type i.e. "Shareholder" or "Corporate Holder".
- Complete registration with all required information. Upload a softcopy of your MyKad/Identification Card (front and back) or Passport in JPEG, PNG or PDF format. For corporate holder, please also attach the authorisation letter. Click "Sign Up".
- You will receive an email from BSIP Online for email address verification. Click on "Verify Email Address" from the email received to proceed with the registration.
- Once your email address is verified, you will be redirected to BSIP Online for verification of your mobile number. Click on "Request OTP Code" and an OTP Code will be sent to the registered mobile number. You will need to enter the OTP Code and click "Enter" to complete the process.
- Once your mobile number is verified, registration of your new BSIP account will be pending for final verification.
- An email will be sent to you within one (1) business day informing on the approval of your BSIP account. You can login athttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comwith the email address and password that you provided during registration to proceed with the next step.
Administrative Notes For The 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
STEP 2 - ePROXY LODGEMENT
For Individual and Corporate Shareholders
- Log in tohttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comusing your User ID (registered email address) and password.
- Select "UEM SUNRISE BERHAD - SIXTEENTH (16TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING" from the list of Corporate Meeting Event and click "Enter".
- Go to "PROXY" and click on "Submit eProxy Form".
- Select the company you would like to be represented (if more than one) - for Corporate Shareholders only.
- Enter your CDS Account Number and number of securities held.
- Select your proxy - either the Chairman of the meeting or individual named proxy(ies).
- Read and accept the General Terms & Conditions by clicking "Next".
- Enter the required particulars of your proxy(ies).
- Indicate your voting instructions - FOR or AGAINST or ABSTAIN. If no indication is given, your proxy will decide on your votes during the meeting.
- Review and confirm your proxy appointment and click "Apply".
- Download or print the eProxy form as acknowledgement.
For Authorised Nominees and Exempt Authorised Nominees (via BSIP)
- Log in tohttps://investor.boardroomlimited.comusing your User ID (registered email address) and password.
- Select "UEM SUNRISE BERHAD - SIXTEENTH (16TH) ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING" from the list of Corporate Meeting Event and click "Enter".
- Go to "PROXY" and click on "Submit eProxy Form".
- Select the company you would like to be represented (if more than one).
- Proceed to download the file format for "Submission of Proxy Form".
- Prepare the file for the appointment of proxy(ies) by inserting the required data.
- Proceed to upload the duly completed Proxy Appointment file.
- Review and confirm your proxy appointment and click "Submit".
- Download or print the eProxy form as acknowledgement.
Note: If you are the authorised representatives for more than one (1) authorised nominee/exempt authorised nominee/corporate shareholder, kindly click the home button and select "Edit Profile" in order to add company name.
- Submission of questions for the 16th AGM
- Shareholders may submit questions to the Board of Directors in advance prior to the 16th AGM via BSIP website at https://investor.boardroomlimited.comor email to the Company's Investor Relations at ir@uemsunrise.comin relation to the agenda items for the 16th AGM no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 31 May 2024.
- Shareholders may also pose questions via real time submission of typed texts athttps://meeting.boardroomlimited.myduring live streaming of the 16th AGM.
- Enquiries
-
If you have any enquiry prior to the AGM or if you wish to request for technical assistance to participate in the virtual meeting, please contact our Share Registrars during office hours i.e. from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Mondays to Fridays):
Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd.
11th Floor, Menara Symphony
No. 5, Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim Seksyen 13
46200 Petaling Jaya Selangor Darul Ehsan
Tel: +603 7890 4700 (Helpdesk)
Fax: +603 7890 4670
Email: BSR.Helpdesk@boardroomlimited.com
If you have any enquiry prior to the AGM or if you wish to request for technical assistance to participate in the virtual meeting, please contact our Share Registrars during office hours i.e. from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. (Mondays to Fridays):
