FORM OF PROXY
UEM SUNRISE BERHAD Registration no. 200801028815 (830144-W) (Incorporated in Malaysia)
I/We
NRIC/Company No.
of
being a member of UEM Sunrise Berhad ("the Company") hereby appoint:
Full Name (in Block Letters)
NRIC/Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
Address
Email Address
Mobile Phone No.
and/or failing him/her
Full Name (in Block Letters)
NRIC/Passport No.
Proportion of Shareholdings
No. of Shares
%
Address
Email Address
Mobile Phone No.
or failing him/her, the Chairman of the Meeting as my/our proxy to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting (16th AGM) of the Company to be held virtually and broadcasted live from Boardroom, Level U6, Block C5, Solaris Dutamas, No. 1, Jalan Dutamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur (Broadcast Venue) via https://meeting.boardroomlimited.myon Thursday, 6 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m. or at any adjournment thereof.
(Please indicate with an "X" in the boxes provided how you wish your vote to be cast. If you do not do so, the proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion.)
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
NO.
FOR
AGAINST
To re-elect Ms Christina Foo who is retiring in accordance with Article 93 of the Company's Constitution.
1
To re-elect YBhg Datuk Hisham Hamdan who is retiring in accordance with Article 100 of the
2
Company's Constitution.
To re-elect Mr Reagan Chan Chung Cheng who is retiring in accordance with Article 100 of the
3
Company's Constitution.
To re-elect YBhg Dato' Sr. Azmar Talib who is retiring in accordance with Article 100 of the Company's
4
Constitution.
To approve the payment of Directors' fees for the period from 7 June 2024 until the next AGM of the
5
Company on a quarterly basis.
To approve the payment of Directors' benefits (excluding Directors' fees) to the Non-Executive
6
Chairman and Non-Executive Directors for the period from 7 June 2024 until the next AGM of the
Company.
To appoint Messrs Ernst & Young PLT as Auditors and to authorise Directors to fix their remuneration.
7
No. of shares
Signature or Common Seal of Member
CDS Account No.
Signed this ______ day of ______________ 2024
Telephone No.
NOTES
- The Company's 16th AGM will be conducted virtually through live streaming from the Broadcast Venue using the remote participation and electronic voting (RPEV) facilities provided via https://meeting.boardroomlimited.my. Kindly refer to the procedures provided in the Administrative Notes for the 16th AGM to register, participate and vote remotely via the RPEV facilities.
- The main and only venue for the 16th AGM is the Broadcast Venue which is strictly for the purpose of complying with Section 327(2) of the Companies Act 2016 (the Act) and Article 70 of the Constitution of the Company that require the Chairman of the meeting to be present at the main venue of the meeting. No shareholders/proxies/corporate representatives should be physically present nor admitted at the Broadcast Venue on the day of the meeting.
- Shareholders may submit questions to the Board of Directors in advance prior to the 16th AGM via the Share Registrars' website, Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at https://investor.boardroomlimited.comor email to the Company's Investor Relations at ir@uemsunrise.comin relation to the agenda items for the 16th AGM no later than 10.00 a.m. on Friday, 31 May 2024. Shareholders may pose questions via real time submission of typed texts at https://meeting.boardroomlimited.myduring live streaming of the 16th AGM.
- Every member including authorised nominees as defined under the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act, 1991 (Central Depositories Act) and authorised nominees defined under the Central Depositories Act which are exempted from compliance with the provisions of subsection 25A(1) of the Central Depositories Act (Exempt Authorised Nominees) which hold ordinary shares in the Company for multiple beneficial owners in one securities account (Omnibus Account), is entitled to appoint another person as his/her proxy to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend, participate, speak and vote instead of him/her at the AGM and that such proxy need not be a member.
- Where a member appoints more than one (1) proxy, the appointment shall be invalid unless he/she specifies the proportion of his/her shareholdings to be represented by each proxy.
- The instrument appointing a proxy (Form of Proxy) shall be in writing under the hand of the member or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the member is a corporation, shall either be executed under its common seal or under the hand of two (2) authorised officers, one of whom shall be a director, or in the case of a sole director, by that director in the presence of a witness who attests the signature or of its attorney duly authorised in writing.
- The Form of Proxy duly completed must be deposited at the Share Registrars' office, Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd. at 11th Floor, Menara Symphony, No. 5, Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim, Seksyen 13, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of holding the AGM. The proxy appointment may also be lodged electronically through the Share Registrars' website, Boardroom Smart Investor Portal at https://investor.boardroomlimited.comnot less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time of holding the AGM.
- If the Form of Proxy is submitted without any instruction as to how the proxy shall vote, the proxy will vote in his/her discretion. Any alteration to the Form of Proxy must be initialled. If no name is inserted in the space provided for the name of your proxy, the Chairman of the Meeting will act as your proxy.
- Pursuant to Paragraph 8.29A of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad, all resolutions set out in the Notice are to be voted on a poll.
PERSONAL DATA PRIVACY
By submitting a Form of Proxy or an instrument appointing a representative(s), the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of AGM dated 30 April 2024.
The Share Registrars' Office
Boardroom Share Registrars Sdn. Bhd.
11th Floor, Menara Symphony
No. 5, Jalan Professor Khoo Kay Kim
Seksyen 13
46200 Petaling Jaya
Selangor Darul Ehsan
Malaysia
