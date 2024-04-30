UEM Sunrise Berhad

Registration No. 200801028815 (830144-W)

(Incorporated in Malaysia)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVENTHAT the Sixteenth Annual General Meeting (16th AGM) of UEM Sunrise Berhad (the Company) will be held virtually and broadcasted live from Boardroom, Level U6, Block C5, Solaris Dutamas, No. 1, Jalan Dutamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur (Broadcast Venue) via https://meeting.boardroomlimited.myon Thursday, 6 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m. for the following business:

AGENDA

Ordinary Business

To receive the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon. To re-elect Ms Christina Foo, who retires in accordance with Article 93 of the Company's

Constitution and, being eligible, has offered herself for re-election. Ordinary Resolution 1

Mr Poh Ying Loo retires by rotation as Director in accordance with Article 93 of the Company's Constitution at the conclusion of this 16th AGM.

3. To re-elect the following Directors, who retire in accordance with Article 100 of the Company's Constitution and, being eligible, have offered themselves for re-election:

(i) YBhg Datuk Hisham Hamdan Ordinary Resolution 2 (ii) Mr Reagan Chan Chung Cheng Ordinary Resolution 3 (iii) YBhg Dato' Sr. Azmar Talib Ordinary Resolution 4

4. To approve the Directors' fees and the payment thereof to the Directors for the period from 7 June 2024 until the next AGM of the Company, to be payable on a quarterly basis as follows:

Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Director/Member Per Quarter Per Annum Per Quarter Per Annum Directors' Fees/ person (RM) (RM) (RM) (RM) Board 60,000 240,000 37,500 150,000 Audit Committee 12,500 50,000 7,500 30,000 Other Board Committees 9,000 36,000 6,000 24,000 Ordinary Resolution 5

