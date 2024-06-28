The higher loss before tax in FY2023 was mainly due to an increase in the operating costs of our ancillary assets following the hike of the commercial tariff for electricity, as well as an increase in maintenance costs for aging DCS equipment which were due for major refurbishment or replacement.

Will the "others" business segment be able to turnaround in FY 2024? If not, why?

What measures has the Group taken to either reduce the loss or turnaround the business units that recorded losses before tax?

Please explain the reasons for the higher loss before tax in FY 2023.

Please name the major components of the "others" business segment that recorded high loss before tax for both FYs 2022 and 2023.

The "others" business segment continued to record loss before tax of RM63.2 million in FY 2023 as compared to a much lower loss of RM53.5 million in FY 2022. (Pages 277 & 279 of IAR).

We are hopeful that the identified initiatives will be able to contribute to an improved performance for our ancillary assets, and narrowing the losses from the operations.

For the Estuari Sports Centre, we have entered into a collaboration with Intermedika in March 2024 to perform an in- depth business strategy review and conduct feasibility studies for the creation of "Urban Healthy Hubs" to bolster a healthy living community through our integrated development.

We are actively pursuing various strategies to improve the performance of these ancillary assets. Among others, we are exploring proposals to upgrade and/or refurbish our DCS plants via a collaborative arrangement with specialist operators or service providers in the energy management or district cooling systems sector.

In addition, the finance cost for our working capital also increased significantly in FY2023 in line with the 125 basis points increase in the Overnight Policy Rate from 1.75% in 2022 to 3.00% in 2023.

As explained above, the receivables past due but not impaired as reported on Page 321 of the IAR mainly represent the total receivables from individual purchasers across our diverse range of projects. We do not have any major concentration of credit risk.

The overdue trade receivables are not a major concern for us, as the collection delays primarily stem from the time and processes involved in loan disbursements, rather than underlying issues with the receivables. Our Credit Control team diligently monitors the outstanding payments and actively follows up with the various end financiers to expedite the disbursement process.

A significant majority of the overdue trade receivables which have not been impaired, primarily consist of progress billings from our property development projects. These billings are typically secured by housing loans and/or financing from

Please provide the names of the top five trade debtors with debts amount past due but not impaired for both FYs 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Please explain why the trade receivables past due but not impaired were high in both FYs while the trade receivables aged in the ranges from 1 to 90 days were much lower.

In the ageing analysis of trade receivables, debts past due but not impaired were RM170.4 million in FY 2023, a sharp drop compared to RM375.1 million in FY 2022. (Page 321 of IAR).

The property investment and hotel operation ("PIAHO") business suffered two consecutive years of losses before tax in FY 2022 (RM31.4 million) and FY 2023 (RM24.12 million). (Pages 277 & 279 of IAR)

Please provide a breakdown of the profit/loss before tax for property investment and hotel operations respectively for both FYs 2022 and 2023. Please explain the reasons why PIAHO continued to record losses before tax for the past two consecutive years. Which business unit in the PIAHO is expected to turnaround in FY 2024?

(a) The breakdown of the losses for this portfolio in FY2022 and FY2023 is summarised below:

RM mil FY2023 FY2022 Property Investment (20.5) (19.6) Hotel operations (3.6) (11.8) Total (24.1) (31.4)

(b) Operationally, we have observed positive trends such as increased footfall, improved occupancy rates and better rental rates from most of our major assets such as Publika, Hyatt House, Arcoris Retail in the Central region and the Anjung Mall and Puteri Harbour International Ferry Terminal ("PHIFT") in the Southern region, which yielded EBITDA positive results for both FY2022 and FY2023.

However, other assets such as our retail and car park assets at Mercu Summer Suites in the Central region as well as the Marina Walk and Mall of Medini in the Southern region continued to perform below expectations and these, along with the high finance costs and depreciation charges associated with the assets across our portfolio have resulted in the continued losses before tax over the past two years.

In September 2023, the Company has conducted a comprehensive portfolio review of this segment. As a result, we have identified non-performing assets that are slated for divestments and monetisation, aiming to streamline our portfolio, optimising resource allocation and enhance overall financial performance. In line with this, in October 2023, we have