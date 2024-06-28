RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS RECEIVED

IN RELATION TO THE 16TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") OF THE COMPANY

UEM SUNRISE BERHAD ("THE COMPANY")

200801028815 (810144-W)

Questions received from shareholders prior to the AGM

Shareholder 1

Assalamualaikum Mr. Chairman,

I purchased a property in Forest Height using an AGM voucher last year. Recently, there was a fatal accident at the intersection, leading the local authorities to close it immediately.

This closure has caused significant inconvenience for me and others. I am concerned that a premium housing development lacks proper access roads, requiring us to use neighboring residential areas for entry and exit.

This situation could negatively impact on the company's image due to inadequate planning.

Thank you.

Response

Waalaikumusalam,

Firstly, we would like to extend our gratitude for your support of our housing development at Forest Heights, Seremban. We are committed to providing high-quality products and services to ensure customer satisfaction.

Regarding the recent tragic accident on Persiaran Forest Heights, road maintenance and responsibility are now managed by the local authorities. We are working with Majlis Bandaraya Seremban ("MBS") diligently to develop long-term solutions, including the installation of traffic lights at the intersection. Currently, MBS has temporarily closed part of the intersection for safety reasons. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

While we await approval, we have taken immediate measures in upholding the highest safety standards, such as installing rumble strips to reduce vehicle speed and removing trees to improve driver visibility.

(Translation in English)