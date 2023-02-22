Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. UEM Sunrise
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEMS   MYL5148OO001

UEM SUNRISE

(UEMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA  -  2023-02-20
0.2550 MYR    0.00%
03:07aUem Sunrise : Unveils Product Series, HAPPY+ to Cater to Homebuyers' Lifestyle Needs
PU
01/31UEM Sunrise Completes Islamic Debt Issue
MT
2022Uem Sunrise : Partners with CapitaLand Development of Singapore to Develop New Industrial Phases in Nusajaya Tech Park
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UEM Sunrise : Unveils Product Series, HAPPY+ to Cater to Homebuyers' Lifestyle Needs

02/22/2023 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back UEM Sunrise Unveils Product Series, HAPPY+ to Cater to Homebuyers' Lifestyle Needs

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 February 2023 - UEM Sunrise Berhad ("UEM Sunrise" or the "Company"), has unveiled Happy+, a residential product series which segments its products into five categories; catering to homebuyers with varying lifestyles and life-stage needs, delivering a more streamlined customer experience and implement innovative product features into its future products moving forward.

"Our hope is that Happy+ will form an identifiable DNA of our products and allow our customers to find the right products that meet their individual needs. This initiative came from extensive research and years of understanding our customers' behaviour," said UEM Sunrise Chief Executive Officer Sufian Abdullah.

From its KASIH Series to the luxurious LUXE Collection, the Company aspires to cater to the various lifestyle needs and life-stage demands of its customers and future homebuyers, guiding them and making it more straightforward for them to identify a specific one based on their preferences for their dream home.

KASIH Series

UEM Sunrise's starter homes programme focuses on encouraging community-centric lifestyles in line with the Government's initiative to help Malaysians realise their dreams of home ownership.

RISE Series

Designed as flexible and agile spaces able to shape and shift to suit the homebuyers' lifestyle with limitless value propositions. These attainable homes embody practical living with an environment that exudes simplicity, recreation, and convenience.

NEST Series

These multi-generational oriented homes put family first. Designed for the ultimate comfort of everyone in the family, the NEST Series offers nurturing and secure environments, complimented by well-designed functional gardens and parks with recreational facilities.

CLUB Edition

These passionately curated residences are part of a beautifully designed hospitality inspired environment offering high-end features emphasising prestigious resort living.

LUXE Collection

UEM Sunrise's most luxurious series showcases its ambitions and vision as space creators, designers, and property developer. These unique and exquisite products emphasise crafted sophisticated and privileged living - created especially for an appreciation of the finer things in life.

"Happy+ was conceived from our core design DNA to anticipate our customer's needs, complementing their different lifestyles and life-stages. Concurrently, we are constantly finding ways to enhance customer-centricity, help future homebuyers on their journey to own their dream homes and explore innovative designs in such ways that even our customers did not know they needed them. Happy+ marks our commitment towards these goals," said UEM Sunrise Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Wong.

New UEM Sunrise developments will carry its Happy+ DNA starting this year, starting with THE MINH, as it will be the first residence under the CLUB Edition, with more to come in the coming year.

For more information about UEM Sunrise's Happy+, visit uemsunrise.com/happyplus.

Happy+ official logo by UEM Sunrise

Attachments

Disclaimer

UEM Sunrise Berhad published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UEM SUNRISE
03:07aUem Sunrise : Unveils Product Series, HAPPY+ to Cater to Homebuyers' Lifestyle Needs
PU
01/31UEM Sunrise Completes Islamic Debt Issue
MT
2022Uem Sunrise : Partners with CapitaLand Development of Singapore to Develop New Industrial ..
PU
2022UEM Sunrise Unit to Sell 17 Plots of Land in Malaysia for Nearly 76 Million Ringgit
MT
2022UEM Sunrise Turns to Profit in Q3
MT
2022UEM Sunrise Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
2022UEM Sunrise, Petroliam Nasional to Jointly Explore Green Energy Solutions
MT
2022UEM Sunrise Closes Nearly $ Million Islamic Debt Offering
MT
2022UEM Sunrise Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
2022UEM Sunrise to Synergize with Nine Firms Under Vendors Partnership Program
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 550 M 349 M 349 M
Net income 2022 73,6 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2022 3 554 M 800 M 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 1 290 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 893
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart UEM SUNRISE
Duration : Period :
UEM Sunrise Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UEM SUNRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,26 MYR
Average target price 0,27 MYR
Spread / Average Target 5,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sufian Abdullah Chief Executive Officer
Siew Chee Seng Chief Financial Officer
Noorazman bin abdul Aziz Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lim Chwee Muei Head-Compliance
Christina Foo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UEM SUNRISE0.00%291
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.21%41 169
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.22%33 588
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.97%28 500
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.45%26 648
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.06%22 940