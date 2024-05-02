EQS-News: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

aconnic AG (formerly UET AG) completes name change and moves its headquarters to Munich



02.05.2024 / 12:27 CET/CEST

aconnic AG registered in company registration as a legally valid company

Headquarters are relocated from Eschborn to Munich

Entire company group will be renamed in the second quarter of 2024

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), based in Munich, is implementing the resolutions of the annual general meeting and is now operating under the new name. The new company headquarters is Munich.

Following the annual general meeting’s resolutions of UET AG on February 29, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main to rename into aconnic AG, the formal and legal steps have now been completed. The changes are legally registered in the relevant commercial register.

As already announced in November 2023, the group will operate in future under the aconnic brand. With operationally integration the company will exploit synergies in the market and with customers.

In the next step, the group's companies will also be renamed in the next weeks. In the future, all companies in the group will have aconnic in their company name.

For the further development of aconnic AG, the new Munich location will be expanded with market development and technology including research and development. It was decided at the annual general meeting at the end of February to relocate the company's headquarters from Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main to Munich. The change of headquarters is also registered and therefore legally effective. The existing locations of the companies belonging to the aconnic group in Germany in Hartmannsdorf near Chemnitz, Dresden and Kornwestheim near Stuttgart and all international locations will remain in place and will be continued.

About aconnic AG (formerly UET AG)

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products for customers to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capturing and bioenergy. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. The aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production, and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. The group has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006. Its revenues grew by around 45% to around 73 million euros in 2023.

