PRESS RELEASE : UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage
pandemic situations.
2021-03-19 / 09:01
2021-03-19
UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, launches its new SecTrace system, targeted to
enable digital and secure contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. SecTrace is an extremely - on demand -
scalable and open system to collect contact data from visiting guests with an anonymous and encrypted processing method
to ensure highest and full data protection for all parties involved.
Data can be accessed with secure encryption keys and only for governmentally authorized contact processing. The system
is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.
The SecTrace system is open for already developed and new applications collecting contact information, but it already
comes with an own SecTrace-App to be used by hosts (e.g. restaurants, hotels, etc.) for guest registration.
The unique concept enables extremely high scalability and does not require an additional smartphone software or App for
the guest. The system can issue unique personal SecTrace Passes for identification that can be used with smartphone or
in printed versions. The system is designed to work in stand-alone mode or as an add-on to existing governmental
systems or Apps.
The SecTrace system has been derived from already existing Big Data Management Software Tools used in UET's Network
Management Systems for managing international telecommunication networks.
For further details visit www.sectrace.me or www.uet-group.com.
