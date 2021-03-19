Log in
UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

03/19/2021
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG: launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

19.03.2021 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UET United Electronic Technology AG launches SecTrace as a new scalable open system for contact tracing to manage pandemic situations.

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, launches its new SecTrace system, targeted to enable digital and secure contact tracing to manage pandemic situations. SecTrace is an extremely - on demand - scalable and open system to collect contact data from visiting guests with an anonymous and encrypted processing method to ensure highest and full data protection for all parties involved.

Data can be accessed with secure encryption keys and only for governmentally authorized contact processing. The system is fully GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

The SecTrace system is open for already developed and new applications collecting contact information, but it already comes with an own SecTrace-App to be used by hosts (e.g. restaurants, hotels, etc.) for guest registration.

The unique concept enables extremely high scalability and does not require an additional smartphone software or App for the guest. The system can issue unique personal SecTrace Passes for identification that can be used with smartphone or in printed versions. The system is designed to work in stand-alone mode or as an add-on to existing governmental systems or Apps.

The SecTrace system has been derived from already existing Big Data Management Software Tools used in UET's Network Management Systems for managing international telecommunication networks.
For further details visit www.sectrace.me or www.uet-group.com.


Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn
Frankfurter Straße 80-82

Investor Relations
Sebastian Schubert
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com


19.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1176876

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1176876  19.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1176876&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
