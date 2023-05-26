Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. UET United Electronic Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFC   DE000A0LBKW6

UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG

(CFC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:19 2023-05-25 am EDT
1.010 EUR   +2.02%
UET United Electronic Technology AG starts with 40% revenue growth into fiscal year 2023

05/26/2023 | 04:02am EDT
EQS-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results
UET United Electronic Technology AG starts with 40% revenue growth into fiscal year 2023

26.05.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  •         Revenue in the first quarter increased to 15 mn EUR
  •         Order backlog of 57.4 mn EUR at highest level since 2010
  •         EBIT positive at 0.9 mn EUR and 1.4 mn EUR higher than in the same period of the previous year
  •         Double-digit growth expected in fiscal year 2023

 

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, increases revenues and earnings in the first quarter in fiscal year 2023.

With strong demand for systems and services for the expansion of critical infrastructure networks, revenue grew by 40% in the first three months of fiscal year 2023. Consolidated group revenue in the first quarter of 2023 was 15.123 mn EUR, up from 10.737 mn EUR in the first quarter of 2022.

The completed project to improve the resilience of the supply chain contributes to the increase in earnings. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) totaled 0.911 mn EUR in the first quarter. In the first three months, EBIT increased by a total of 1.398 mn EUR compared to the same period of the previous year (previous year: -0.487 mn EUR).

Incoming orders rose again at the beginning of the year. Order backlog amounts to 57.4 mn EUR as of March 31, compared to 52.5 mn EUR at the end of December 2022, the highest figure for the UET Group since 2010.

"We started well into the current financial year, as we are benefiting as a network equipment supplier from the expansion projects of our customers in Europe and Latin America. We expect growing revenues and improved earnings for the full year," says CEO Werner Neubauer.

For 2023, the UET Group expects double-digit revenue growth and a positive, increased result.

 

About UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider headquartered in Eschborn near Frankfurt. The UET Group and its companies enable the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with the key elements of energy efficiency, sustainability and network security. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain and headquarter in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the German Stock Exchange since 2006, with 250 employees in eight countries generating revenues of approximately 49 million EUR in 2022, with growth of 17%.

 

Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Straße 80-82

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 7777550

E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com


26.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1642931

 
End of News EQS News Service

1642931  26.05.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2020 33,8 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net income 2020 -2,96 M -3,17 M -3,17 M
Net cash 2020 3,41 M 3,66 M 3,66 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
UET United Electronic Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Werner Neubauer Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hagemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Königshofer Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Brichard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Zeller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG27.04%17
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.29%119 742
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.33%96 676
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.74%70 532
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.74%45 160
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)13.25%33 798
