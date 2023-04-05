Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. UET United Electronic Technology AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CFC   DE000A0LBKW6

UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG

(CFC)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  09:38:08 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.040 EUR   +6.67%
10:11aUet United Electronic Technology : United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022
PU
09:24aUET United Electronic Technology AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
03/09Uet United Electronic Technology Ag : UET Group improves resilience of telecommunication networks in the event of blackouts
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UET United Electronic Technology : United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022

04/05/2023 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Sales in fiscal year 2022 increased by 17 percent to EUR 49 million
  • EBITDA including one-time effects amounts to EUR 4.188 million
  • EBIT in the fiscal year amounts to EUR 0.937 million
  • Order backlog at record high of EUR 52.5 million

The United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, Germany, announces further preliminary financials for the fiscal year 2022. UET AG generated consolidated sales of EUR 48.978 million (previous year: EUR 41.723 million). This corresponds to a growth of 17 percent. The main growth contribution came from installation of optical gigabit systems and the expansion of 5G mobile networks.

Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4.188 million for the fiscal year 2022 (previous year: EUR 5.622 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.937 million, compared to EUR 2.582 million in the previous year.

Both EBITDA and EBIT include expenses of around EUR 4 million for a project to increase the company supply chain resilience. These expenses for product developments and process adaptions were fully expensed. The results of this project had a significant contribution to the ability to manage challenges in the supply of semiconductors due to disruptions in the supply chain in the 2nd half of the year. Shipments for systems, especially in the fourth quarter, enabled a positive EBIT for the full financial year, after an EBIT of EUR -1,857 million for the first half year of 2022.

A strong intake of new orders led to a record order backlog of the UET Group as of Dec. 31, 2022 of EUR 52.5 million.

Without any unexpected market disruptions, the UET Group expects revenue growth of 15 percent and a further improvement in operating profit in 2023. In the first quarter of 2023, the order backlog with new orders increased to around EUR 57 million.

"We are experiencing high demand in the market. Our core focus - security, energy efficiency, and sustainability - fits to the working focus and requirements among our customers in the international telecommunications industry. We are very well positioned with our innovative products and services," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of UET AG.

The publication of the detailed business results 2022 is scheduled for the end of June 2023.

About UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider headquartered in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main. The UET Group and its companies enable the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with the key elements of energy efficiency, sustainability and network security. Systems and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, A1 Telekom Austria and América Móvil. The UET Group is the only international system supplier for critical communications infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain and headquarter in Germany. The UET Group has been listed on the Deutsche Börse since 2006, with 250 employees in eight countries generating revenues of €49 million in 2022 with growth of 17 percent.

Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Strasse 80-82
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0,
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

UET - United Electronic Technology AG published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
10:11aUet United Electronic Technology : United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes prelimi..
PU
09:24aUET United Electronic Technology AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
03/09Uet United Electronic Technology Ag : UET Group improves resilience of telecommunication n..
EQ
01/12Uet United Electronic Technology : United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes selecte..
PU
01/12United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes selected, preliminary financial figures..
EQ
2022Uet United Electronic Technology : Group creates with quantum cryptography secure communic..
PU
2022Uet United Electronic Technology Ag : UET Group creates with quantum cryptography secure c..
EQ
2022Uet United Electronic Technology : Group includes and enables climate neutrality for all e..
PU
2022Uet United Electronic Technology : with revenues growth amid challenging market conditions..
PU
2022UET United Electronic Technology AG with revenues growth amid challenging market condit..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33,8 M 37,1 M 37,1 M
Net income 2020 -2,96 M -3,24 M -3,24 M
Net cash 2020 3,41 M 3,74 M 3,74 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,30x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 241
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
Duration : Period :
UET United Electronic Technology AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Werner Neubauer Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Hagemann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Königshofer Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Brichard Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Zeller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG22.64%16
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.22%116 602
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE13.57%90 509
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.38%64 659
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-11.33%48 672
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)16.14%35 290
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer