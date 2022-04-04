Log in
    CFC   DE000A0LBKW6

UET UNITED ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY AG

(CFC)
  Report
United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021

04/04/2022 | 07:14am EDT
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Statement
United Electronic Technology (UET) AG publishes preliminary figures for fiscal year 2021

04.04.2022 / 13:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Sales in fiscal year 2021 increased by 38 percent to 41.7 million euros
  • EBITDA increased more than tenfold to 5.6 million euros last year
  • Ukraine war does not directly affect the company at present


United Electronic Technology (UET) AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announces preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2021. For the fiscal year 2021, UET reports preliminary sales of EUR 41.723 million (previous year: EUR 30.178 million). This corresponds to an increase of 38 percent compared to the previous year. Preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased more than tenfold to EUR 5.622 million (previous year: EUR 0.497 million) in the same period. The largest contribution in terms of revenues and earnings was generated by the Systems division, followed by Service and Engineering. The publication of the annual report for 2021 is scheduled for June 30.

"The current year is characterized by continuing unstable supply chains in procurement, cost increases for raw materials and components and uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine. Despite lack of visibility, we are confident after the first quarter. We were able to increase order intake and sales and are well positioned to grow profitable, long term," said Werner Neubauer, CEO of UET AG. "We have currently no business in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and therefore do not experience any direct impact."


Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Str. 80-82
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
Email: investor@uet-group.com


04.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1319505

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1319505  04.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319505&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
