UEX : 2021 MD&A

UEX Corporation

Management's Discussion and Analysis For the year ended December 31, 2021

Growing towards production with a substantial and sustainable stake in Canada's uranium pipeline

Leading the discovery of ethically sourced cobalt in Canada.

TSX: UEX

OTCQB: UEXCF

www.uexcorp.com

Message to Shareholders

On New Year's Eve, few would have predicted the turmoil the world has experienced over the past three months, even in light of the challenges of the last two years. Global events are re-shaping the world in a way and at a speed not seen for at least two generations. Pandemic related slowdowns and geopolitical upheaval have exposed weaknesses in global supply chains and highlighted the advantage of mineral commodities located in low-risk jurisdictions like Canada.

The emergence of the Sprott Physical Uranium Fund in the second half of 2021 was an early signal of renewed interest on the part of investors who had long neglected the sector, prompting substantial movements in the uranium spot price and uranium company equities. In January, protests in Kazakhstan against the government were violently suppressed by the arrival of Russian troops, spooking investors and shifting sentiment towards safer jurisdictions.

In February, the European Union included nuclear power as a green source of carbon-free energy under its EU Taxonomy Regulations, a cornerstone policy of the EU's 2018 Sustainable Finance Strategy under which companies will be required to report on and direct their investments into businesses and activities that meet the region's net-zero carbon emission objectives. For the first time in decades, investments in nuclear power capacity in Europe will be on the same level playing field as investments in other green energy sources. Never before in the history of our Company has nuclear power been as widely accepted and perceived as a key part of the world's solution to become carbon-neutral in the fight against climate change as it does today.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has brought unprecedented volatility to uranium prices and security-of-supply concerns to nuclear utilities. Since the invasion and the imposition of sanctions on Russian interests, Western utilities have made significant decisions regarding the ongoing use of Russian-sourced uranium products and services and prompted many western countries to examine the security and sourcing of their energy requirements. Finland was one of the first to jump on board with their announcement that the new Fennovoima Oy nuclear plant, 1/3rd owned by Russian interests and to be built by Rosatomprom, would not be granted a construction license as a new risk analysis of the project was needed. Swedish nuclear utility Vattenfall announced that it would not be importing Russian fuel as a result of the invasion. Fears have arisen that Kazak uranium bound for western utilities may not be able to reach its destination as the transportation route to the west is through Russia. The viability of this supply chain will be tested in the coming months.

Countries are already beginning to question their reliance on Russian energy. Belgium decided to extend the lives of two reactors scheduled for pre-mature decommissioning in 2025 by ten additional years. Many have questioned the merits of the German nuclear program phase-outs and their heavy reliance on Russian gas imports. Fears about the Russian military actions in and around Ukraine's existing nuclear power plants have introduced additional volatility into uranium equities, even while uranium prices continue its rapid rise to over US$58.00/lb.

This past week, the US Senator John Barrasso of the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced new legislation into the Senate to ban all imports of Russian uranium, including enrichment. Currently, Russian enrichment accounts for 20% of all US domestic reactor requirements. Unlike the previous Section 232 petition process undertaken during the Trump Administration, there appears to be a larger groundswell of support for eliminating US dependence on Russian uranium products. Global support for the removal of Russian nuclear technology, uranium enrichment and uranium products from the world market through sanctions has led some to speculate whether uranium will once again become bifurcated, as it was before the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Regardless of how the market eventually sorts itself out, and whether Russian uranium will remain a part of the global industry, there is very little doubt that energy security is in the forefront of investor minds. We observed this recently at the recent BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference, as generalist funds were activity researching and holding discussions with uranium companies including UEX. Utilities are being cautious in their purchases, not wishing to commit to a portfolio of uranium contracts that could be subject to potential bans and sanctions. Yet utilities are now seeking secure long-term uranium contracts to diversify their supply sources and are mitigating their existing exposure to Russian enrichment and conversion services, as seen by the recent sharp increase in conversion and enrichment prices.

UEX's assets are located in Canada, within one of the best uranium mining and investment jurisdiction in the world. This winter, the Company has almost quadrupled its exploration budget, and has a very active winter exploration campaign that includes advanced exploration at the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay projects. Focused in the safe, secure, and geologically robust Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, and with ownership of one of the largest uranium resource bases in the junior uranium sector, UEX is a unique and valuable equity option in the uranium junior sector. UEX investors are exposed to a portfolio that includes production visible projects, low-risk growth through exploration discovery, and is underpinned by optionality to explore, find new partnerships or to monetize as the opportunity may present. As the Company progresses on its path towards production and continues to explore mid-stage and resource level exploration opportunities, the value of the Company's assets is becoming clear to investors and our peers and the UEX Board of Directors and Senior Management team will continue to seek ways to deliver value to shareholders.

I look forward to reporting to you the results of our winter exploration programs as they become available.

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

UEX CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of UEX Corporation ("UEX" or the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2021 is intended to provide a detailed analysis of the Company's business and compares its financial results with those of previous periods. This MD&A is dated March 24, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2021. The audited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless specified otherwise, all dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.

Other disclosure documents of the Company, including its Annual Information Form, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2 2. Financial Update 7 3. Risks and Uncertainties 28 4. Disclosure Controls and Procedures 30 5. Internal Controls over Financial Reporting 30 6. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information 31

UEX CORPORATION

Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted)

1. Introduction

Overview

UEX is growing towards becoming a sustainable uranium developer with potential for multi-source low-cost production underpinned by a solid pipeline of lower risk growth opportunities. The Company also leads the discovery of ethically sourced cobalt in Canada.

Since being listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2002, UEX has pursued exploration on a diversified portfolio of prospective uranium and cobalt projects in three areas within the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. UEX has an ownership stake in several of Canada's key future uranium development projects, backstopped by development-stage projects at Horseshoe-Raven and Shea Creek. The Company's development pipeline is supported by an enviable and highly prospective portfolio of resource, mid-stage and grassroots projects including Christie Lake, Hidden Bay and West Bear which will help sustain UEX well into the future.

TSX:UEX | Unearthing Energy Metals

2