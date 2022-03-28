UEX : Annual financial statements

UEX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

December 31, 2021

Head office

Regional office

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Shareholders of UEX Corporation

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of UEX Corporation (the Entity), which comprise:

 the consolidated balance sheets as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 the consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended

 the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended

 and notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies

(Hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Entity as at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our auditors' report.

We are independent of the Entity in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our auditors' report.

Evaluation of indicators of impairment for mineral properties

We draw attention to Note 1, Note 2(d)(i), Note 2(i), Note 2(l), and Note 7 to the financial statements. The mineral properties balance is $10,875,960. Mineral properties are assessed for impairment at each reporting period to determine whether facts and circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may exceed its recoverable amount.

Management exercises judgment in assessing indicators of impairment which include the period for which the Entity has the right to explore, expected renewals of exploration rights, whether substantive exploration and evaluation expenditures on mineral properties are budgeted, and results of exploration and evaluation activities on the mineral properties.

Why the matter is a key audit matter

We identified the evaluation of indicators of impairment for mineral properties as a key audit matter. This matter represented an area of significant risk of material misstatement given the magnitude of mineral properties. This matter was of most significance due to the auditor judgment required to evaluate the results of our audit procedures regarding the Entity's determination of whether the judgments, individually and in aggregate, result in indicators of impairment.

How the matter was addressed in the audit

The following are the primary procedures we performed to address this key audit matter:

 We assessed the status of the Entity's rights to explore by inspecting exploration license renewals and discussing with management if any rights were not expected to be renewed.

 We compared the Entity's actual exploration and evaluation expenditures in 2021 to the budgeted expenditures to assess management's ability to accurately budget.

 We read the Entity's exploration budget for the upcoming year to determine whether the Entity has plans to incur further exploration and evaluation expenditures.

 We read information regarding results of exploration and evaluation activities on the mineral properties included in the Entity's technical reports and internal and external communications to assess if the Entity has decided to continue or discontinue exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. Other information comprise the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit and remain alert for indications that the other information appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained the information included in Management's Discussion and Analysis filed with the relevant Canadian Securities Commissions as at the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in the auditors' report.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Entity's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Entity or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Entity's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also: