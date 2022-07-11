UEX : Consent of Qualified Person for the 2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan

PANTERRA 14180 Greencrest Drive GEOSERVICES INC. Surrey, B.C., Canada V4P 1L9 Applied geological studies for exploration and mining Phone 604-536-4744

David A. Rhys

Panterra Geoservices Inc.

14180 Greencrest Drive

Surry, B.C.

V4P 1L9

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

I, David A. Rhys, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek project, Saskatchewan", dated June 1, 2022 with an effective date of January 1, 2022 (the "Technical Report") by UEX Corporation ("UEX").

I also consent to any extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the news release titled "UEX Files Updated Shea Creek Technical Report" dated June 6, 2022 (the "News Release") of UEX.

I certify that I have read the News Release being filed by UEX and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2022

SIGNED

David A. Rhys, P. Geo.