  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. UEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEX   CA9026661061

UEX CORPORATION

(UEX)
  Report
02:59 2022-07-11 pm EDT
0.3350 CAD   -5.63%
02:34pUEX : 2021 Technical Report on the Horseshoe-Raven Project, Saskatchewan
PU
02:14pUEX : Consent of Qualified Person for the 2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan
PU
02:14pUEX : Consent of Qualified Person for the 2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan
PU
UEX : Consent of Qualified Person for the 2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek Project, Saskatchewan

07/11/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
PANTERRA

14180 Greencrest Drive

GEOSERVICES INC.

Surrey, B.C., Canada

V4P 1L9

Applied geological studies for exploration and mining

Phone 604-536-4744

David A. Rhys

Panterra Geoservices Inc.

14180 Greencrest Drive

Surry, B.C.

V4P 1L9

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

I, David A. Rhys, P. Geo., consent to the public filing of the technical report titled "2022 Technical Report on the Shea Creek project, Saskatchewan", dated June 1, 2022 with an effective date of January 1, 2022 (the "Technical Report") by UEX Corporation ("UEX").

I also consent to any extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the news release titled "UEX Files Updated Shea Creek Technical Report" dated June 6, 2022 (the "News Release") of UEX.

I certify that I have read the News Release being filed by UEX and that it fairly and accurately represents the information in the sections of the Technical Report for which I am responsible.

Dated this 6th day of June, 2022

SIGNED

David A. Rhys, P. Geo.

Disclaimer

UEX Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 18:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 0,02  - -
Net income 2021 -5,00 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,15 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 M 153 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9 131 976 094x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
Roger Lemaitre President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Evelyn Elizabeth Abbott Chief Financial Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Chairman
Suraj P. Ahuja Lead Independent Director
Emmet Arnold McGrath Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UEX CORPORATION-4.05%153
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.58%6 798
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-10.11%1 845
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-29.55%1 268
ENERGY FUELS INC.-27.12%857
DENISON MINES CORP.-22.41%853