  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. UEX Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UEX   CA9026661061

UEX CORPORATION

(UEX)
  Report
05/20 04:15:10 pm EDT
0.2450 CAD   -5.77%
UEX : Financial statement request card

05/20/2022 | 08:46pm EDT
Interim Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements by mail.

Annual Financial StatementsMark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements by mail.

Financial Statements Request Form

Under securities regulations, a reporting issuer must send annually a form to holders to request the Interim Financial Statements and MD&A and/or the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A. If you would like to receive the report(s) by mail, please make your selection and return to the address as noted or register online at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

Alternatively, you may choose to access the report(s) online at www.sedar.com.

Computershare will use the information collected solely for the mailing of such financial statements. You may view Computershare's Privacy Code at www.computershare.com/privacy or by requesting that we mail you a copy.

Please place my name on your financial statements mailing list.

U I X Q

UIXQ.BEN_IA.E.32440.OUTSOURCED/000001/000001/i

Disclaimer

UEX Corporation published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 00:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
