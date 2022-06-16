UEX : Notice of Special Meeting

UEX CORPORATION

UNIT 200 - 3530 MILLAR AVENUE,

SASKATOON, SK., CANADA S7P 0B6

PH: (306) 979-3849 FAX (604) 669-1240

Website: www.uexcorp.com Email: uex@uexcorp.com

Date: June 15, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: UEX CORPORATION

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Special Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : July 8, 2022 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : July 8, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : July 8, 2022 Meeting Date : August 9, 2022 Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver BC Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: Yes Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders No NAA for Registered Holders No Voting Security Details: Description CUSIP Number ISIN COMMON SHARES 902666106 CA9026661061

Sincerely,

/s/ Bernard Poznanski

Bernard Poznanski

Corporate Secretary