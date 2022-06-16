UEX : Notice of Special Meeting

UEX CORPORATION
Date: June 15, 2022
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: UEX CORPORATION
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
|
Meeting Type :
|
Special Meeting
|
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
July 8, 2022
|
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
July 8, 2022
|
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
July 8, 2022
|
|
Meeting Date :
|
August 9, 2022
|
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Vancouver BC
|
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes
|
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
Yes
|
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
|
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
No
|
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
No
|
|
Voting Security Details:
|
|
|
Description
|
CUSIP Number
|
ISIN
|
COMMON SHARES
|
902666106
|
CA9026661061
Sincerely,
/s/ Bernard Poznanski
Bernard Poznanski
Corporate Secretary
