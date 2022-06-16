Log in
    UEX   CA9026661061

UEX CORPORATION

(UEX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.3500 CAD    0.00%
05:53pUEX : Notice of Special Meeting
PU
06/15RBC Capital Markets Says Uranium Prices Drop On Market Weakness
MT
06/14Uranium Energy Announces Acquisition of UEX Corporation to Create the Largest Diversified North American Focused Uranium Company
AQ
UEX : Notice of Special Meeting

06/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
UEX CORPORATION

UNIT 200 - 3530 MILLAR AVENUE,

SASKATOON, SK., CANADA S7P 0B6

PH: (306) 979-3849 FAX (604) 669-1240

Website: www.uexcorp.com Email: uex@uexcorp.com

Date: June 15, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: UEX CORPORATION

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

July 8, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

July 8, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

July 8, 2022

Meeting Date :

August 9, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

902666106

CA9026661061

Sincerely,

/s/ Bernard Poznanski

Bernard Poznanski

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

UEX Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
