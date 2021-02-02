Log in
UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
  Report
02/02 02:49:28 pm
57.87 USD   +1.88%
UFP Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2020

02/02/2021 | 02:13pm EST
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UFP Industries, Inc.
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q4 2020

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer

Press Release
Wednesday, February 17, 2021 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, February 18, 2021
8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
1799103

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Saturday, February 20, 2021
855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406

For more information, please contact:
Dick Gauthier, Vice President of Business Outreach, 616-365-1555


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 961 M - -
Net income 2020 228 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 3 475 M 3 475 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Jon Missad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Webster President & Chief Operating Officer
William G. Currie Chairman
Michael R. Cole Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Bruce A. Merino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.2.25%3 475
CANFOR CORPORATION8.57%2 435
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.3.13%386
TA ANN HOLDINGS-9.24%299
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED6.26%272
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.3.85%217
