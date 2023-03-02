Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UFP Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFPI   US90278Q1085

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:20:13 2023-03-02 pm EST
85.99 USD   +0.47%
02:32pUfp Industries : Investor relations presentation q4 2022
PU
08:43aInsider Sell: UFP Industries
MT
03/01UFP INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UFP INDUSTRIES : INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESENTATION Q4 2022

03/02/2023 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Investor Relations

Presentation

Results through

December 31, 2022

2

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

Please be aware that statements included in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, and are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections about the markets we serve, the economy, and the company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: Fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This presentation includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the information herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers adjusted EBITDA and return on invested capital to be non-GAAP alternative performance measures which may provide useful information to investors.

This presentation is the property of UFP Industries, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission, or reprinting of this presentation in any form without the express written

consent of UFP Industries is strictly prohibited.

2022

3

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, outdoor living, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide.

NO MISSION STATEMENTS. JUST PEOPLE ON A MISSION.™

4

I N T R O DU CT I O N

UFP AT A GLANCE

$

1955

Company founded in Alma, MI, now HQ'ed in Grand Rapids

15,000+

Number of employees

worldwide

218

Number of facilities

worldwide

$9.6B

2022 Net Sales

$1.1B

2022 Adj. EBITDA

39%

25%

4%

32%

Based on

2022 Net Sales

Retail - $3.7B in 2022

Packaging - $2.4B in 2022

Big box, independents, & buying co-ops

Broad range of Industrial manufacturers, OEM's,

agricultural and logistics

Construction - $3.1B in 2022

Single- and multi-family builders, commercial

International - $0.4B in 2022

builders, concrete formers, factory-built housing

Overseas sourcing and selling with manufacturing

(mobile & modular homes) & RVs

and design assets in eight countries

2022

5

I N T R O DU CT I O N

WHERE WE ARE

1

193

2

1

1

4

11

5

218 Locations

2022

Disclaimer

UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 19:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:32pUfp Industries : Investor relations presentation q4 2022
PU
08:43aInsider Sell: UFP Industries
MT
03/01UFP INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
03/01Ufp Industries Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Ufp Industries : Q4 2022 Non GAAP
PU
02/28UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Benchmark Company Adjusts UFP Industries Price Target to $102 From $85, Maintains Buy R..
MT
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600 B..
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600 I..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 617 M - -
Net income 2022 676 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,95x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 5 273 M 5 273 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 85,59 $
Average target price 101,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Jon Missad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Cole Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David A. Tutas Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Scoot T. Bravata VP-Accounting & Administration
William G. Currie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.8.00%5 273
ENVIVA INC.-28.81%2 550
CANFOR CORPORATION9.71%2 079
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA0.00%1 703
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.84%472
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD5.19%463