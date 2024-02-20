UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced net sales of $1.5 billion, net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $103 million, and earnings per diluted share of $1.62 for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company also announced net sales of $7.2 billion and earnings per diluted share of $8.07 for fiscal 2023. Fiscal 2023 results reflect the impact of one less week compared to fiscal 2022.
“Our teammates produced solid results in 2023 and built the foundation for future growth in sales and profits,” said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our operating margins and robust cash flow continue to surpass historic levels and allow us to remain on offense. We have the capital to make significant investments to grow, both organically and through acquisitions, while continuing to enhance our value-added product offering. This gives us the confidence to raise our long-term targets for growth and profitability.”
“As we look to 2024, we expect market conditions to remain challenging in the first half of the year before improving in the second half,” Missad added. “We are committed to make each aspect of our business better as we work toward greater efficiencies, lower costs and more innovative products and services. The team’s commitment to winning contributed greatly to our success in 2023 and positions us well for the future.”
Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis; results reflect the impact of one less week of operating activity in the fourth quarter of 2023):
- Net sales of $1.52 billion decreased 20 percent due to a 10 percent decrease in prices and a 10 percent decrease in organic unit sales. The organic unit growth decline was due, in part, to the impact of one less week of operating activity in the fourth quarter of 2023, which resulted in a 6 percent unit decline.
- New product sales of $142 million decreased 18 percent, largely due to lower lumber prices. New product sales comprised 9.2 percent of total sales in 2023 compared to 8.9 percent last year.
- Earnings from operations of $124 million decreased 26 percent.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $166 million decreased 22 percent, and adjusted EBITDA1 margin declined 20 basis points to 10.9 percent.
Fiscal 2023 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis; results reflect the impact of one less week of operating activity in 2023):
- Net sales of $7.2 billion decreased 25 percent from the record year of 2022 due to a 16 percent decrease in prices and a 9 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in 2023 resulted in a 1 percent unit decline.
- New product sales were $716 million, down 6 percent, primarily due to lower lumber prices. New product sales comprised 9.7 percent of total sales in 2023 compared to 7.7 percent in 2022.
- Higher-margin, value-added product sales improved to 68 percent of total sales, up from 63 percent in 2022.
- Earnings from operations of $647 million decreased 32 percent.
- Diluted EPS of $8.07 decreased 26 percent.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of $810 million decreased 26 percent. Adjusted EBITDA1 margin declined 20 basis points to 11.2 percent.
________________________
1 Represents a non-GAAP measurement; see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and related explanations below.
Capital Allocation
UFP Industries maintains a strong balance sheet with $841.9 million in net surplus cash (surplus cash less interest-bearing debt and cash overdraft) at year-end 2023, compared to $281.3 million in net surplus cash at year-end 2022. The company had more than $2.4 billion of liquidity at year-end 2023. The company’s return-focused approach to capital allocation includes the following:
- Acquisitions. In September 2023, the company acquired Palets Suller Group, a leader in machine-built pallets based in Castellón, Spain, for approximately $52 million. The company continues to seek strategic acquisitions that drive long-term growth and margin improvements, enhance its capabilities, and create incremental value for its customers and shareholders.
- Capital expenditures. The company invested approximately $180 million in capital expenditures during 2023 and is targeting $250 million to $300 million in capital expenditures for 2024. These investments include expanding capacity for its Deckorators line in the Northeastern U.S., its site-built construction business in the Western U.S., and its packaging business nationally.
- Dividend payments. The company paid dividends of $68.2 million or $1.10 per share in 2023, a 16 percent increase per share over 2022. On February 1, 2024, the Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share, payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2024. The dividend represents a 10 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share paid in December 2023 and a 32 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share paid in March 2023.
- Share repurchases. The company repurchased approximately 975,000 shares of common stock for $82.1 million during 2023 (an average price of $84.27 per share). The company has remaining authorization to purchase up to $173 million in shares through July 31, 2024.
By business segment, the company reported the following 2023 results:
UFP Retail Solutions
Fourth Quarter: $505.6 million in net sales, down 27 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a 9 percent decline in selling prices and an 18 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted in a 6 percent unit decline. The remaining organic unit decline was primarily due to the UFP-Edge and ProWood business units.
Full Year: $2.87 billion in net sales, down 21 percent from 2022 due to a 15 percent decline in selling prices and a 6 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in 2023 resulted in a 1 percent unit decline.
UFP Packaging
Fourth Quarter: $413.7 million in net sales, down 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a 10 percent decline in selling prices and an 11 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted in a 6 percent unit decline.
Full Year: $1.84 billion in net sales, down 23 percent from the previous year due to a 17 percent decline in selling prices and a 6 percent decrease in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in 2023 resulted in a 1 percent unit decline.
UFP Construction
Fourth Quarter: $511 million in net sales, down 16 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022, due to a 13 percent decline in selling prices and a 3 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in the fourth quarter of 2023 resulted in a 6 percent unit decline.
Full Year: $2.16 billion in net sales, down 31 percent from the previous year due to an 18 percent decline in selling prices and a 13 percent decline in organic unit sales. One less week of operating activity in 2023 resulted in a 1 percent unit decline.
Short-Term Outlook
Lumber Market: We anticipate lumber prices, which returned to more normalized levels in 2023 after pandemic-inflated highs, will remain at lower levels based on current supply and demand and follow more typical seasonal trends.
End Market Demand: Based on key packaging indicators and forecasts for homebuilding and repair and remodeling, we anticipate demand for our packaging segment will be slightly down and demand for our construction and retail segments to be slightly up to slightly down in 2024. We expect softer demand and a more competitive price environment in the first half of 2024, with improvement during the second half of the year.
Long-Term Goals
The company’s five-year financial goals include:
- Achieving compounded annual unit sales growth of 7-10 percent. Smaller tuck-in acquisitions are intended to contribute to this goal.
- Realizing and sustaining a 12.5 percent adjusted EBITDA margin by continuing to enhance our capabilities and grow our portfolio of sales of value-added products, and by achieving operating improvements.
- Earning an incremental return on investment over our cost of capital.
- Maintaining a conservative capital structure.
CONFERENCE CALL
UFP Industries will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through the website.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #403 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measure.
Net earnings
Net earnings refers to net earnings attributable to controlling interest unless specifically noted.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2023/2022
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
NET SALES
$
1,524,353
100.0
%
$
1,913,697
100.0
%
$
7,218,384
100.0
%
$
9,626,739
100.0
%
COST OF GOODS SOLD
1,228,211
80.6
1,556,227
81.3
5,799,446
80.3
7,837,278
81.4
GROSS PROFIT
296,142
19.4
357,470
18.7
1,418,938
19.7
1,789,461
18.6
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
171,598
11.3
183,064
9.6
766,633
10.6
832,079
8.6
OTHER LOSSES (GAINS), NET
547
—
5,857
0.3
5,771
0.1
7,198
0.1
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
123,997
8.1
168,549
8.8
646,534
9.0
950,184
9.9
INTEREST AND OTHER
(11,664
)
(0.8
)
(4,490
)
(0.2
)
(24,707
)
(0.3
)
15,368
0.2
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
135,661
8.9
173,039
9.0
671,241
9.3
934,816
9.7
INCOME TAXES
31,753
2.1
41,160
2.2
156,784
2.2
229,852
2.4
NET EARNINGS
103,908
6.8
131,879
6.9
514,457
7.1
704,964
7.3
LESS NET LOSS (EARNINGS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(461
)
—
710
—
(145
)
—
(12,313
)
(0.1
)
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
103,447
6.8
$
132,589
6.9
$
514,312
7.1
$
692,651
7.2
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
1.65
$
2.12
$
8.21
$
11.05
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
1.62
$
2.10
$
8.07
$
10.97
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
111,775
$
135,057
$
529,293
$
702,466
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(2,139
)
(195
)
(4,800
)
(13,485
)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
109,636
$
134,862
$
524,493
$
688,981
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2023/2022
Quarter Period
2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
505,559
$
413,654
$
511,042
$
93,722
$
376
$
1,524,353
COST OF GOODS SOLD
444,357
331,488
390,983
69,288
(7,905
)
1,228,211
GROSS PROFIT
61,202
82,166
120,059
24,434
8,281
296,142
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
38,971
39,170
62,393
13,252
17,812
171,598
OTHER
753
92
87
59
(444
)
547
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
$
21,478
$
42,904
$
57,579
$
11,123
$
(9,087
)
$
123,997
Quarter Period
2022
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
690,663
$
522,171
$
604,895
$
99,425
$
(3,457
)
$
1,913,697
COST OF GOODS SOLD
631,116
391,443
466,541
70,207
(3,080
)
1,556,227
GROSS PROFIT
59,547
130,728
138,354
29,218
(377
)
357,470
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
33,893
49,871
61,695
17,012
20,592
183,063
OTHER
183
(489
)
1,259
4,844
60
5,857
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
$
25,471
$
81,346
$
75,400
$
7,362
$
(21,029
)
$
168,550
Year to Date
2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
2,886,515
$
1,838,200
$
2,161,059
$
328,884
$
3,726
$
7,218,384
COST OF GOODS SOLD
2,508,513
1,422,940
1,637,329
240,106
(9,442
)
5,799,446
GROSS PROFIT
378,002
415,260
523,730
88,778
13,168
1,418,938
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
209,182
219,323
279,107
55,654
3,367
766,633
OTHER
757
8
1,277
4,482
(753
)
5,771
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
$
168,063
$
195,929
$
243,346
$
28,642
$
10,554
$
646,534
Year to Date
2022
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
NET SALES
$
3,650,639
$
2,394,681
$
3,143,868
$
431,611
$
5,940
$
9,626,739
COST OF GOODS SOLD
3,306,112
1,808,449
2,417,212
300,307
5,198
7,837,278
GROSS PROFIT
344,527
586,232
726,656
131,304
742
1,789,461
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
193,383
250,858
328,125
66,745
(7,032
)
832,079
OTHER
817
129
1,097
5,929
(774
)
7,198
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
$
150,327
$
335,245
$
397,434
$
58,630
$
8,548
$
950,184
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2023/2022
Quarter Period
2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
16,426
$
31,823
$
44,104
$
11,933
$
(378
)
$
103,908
Interest and other
32
1,356
(3
)
(4,456
)
(8,593
)
(11,664
)
Income taxes
5,020
9,725
13,478
3,646
(116
)
31,753
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements
1,331
2,110
1,698
248
3,444
8,831
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets
740
92
54
(27
)
(654
)
205
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
(134
)
(3,475
)
—
—
—
(3,609
)
Depreciation expense
6,353
8,958
5,354
1,520
7,946
30,131
Amortization of intangibles
1,101
2,192
702
1,642
365
6,002
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,869
$
52,781
$
65,387
$
14,506
$
2,014
$
165,557
Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales
6.1
%
12.8
%
12.8
%
15.5
%
535.6
%
10.9
%
Quarter Period
2022
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
19,357
$
62,233
$
57,451
$
8,708
$
(15,870
)
$
131,879
Interest and other
106
(572
)
(8
)
(4,038
)
22
(4,490
)
Income taxes
6,008
19,685
17,957
2,692
(5,182
)
41,160
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements
1,153
1,283
1,185
148
4,408
8,177
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets
168
(489
)
1,287
342
(375
)
933
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
—
—
—
4,261
—
4,261
Depreciation expense
6,085
5,694
5,263
964
7,176
25,182
Amortization of intangibles
1,389
1,152
877
2,504
129
6,051
Adjusted EBITDA
$
34,266
$
88,986
$
84,012
$
15,581
$
(9,692
)
$
213,153
Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales
5.0
%
17.0
%
13.9
%
15.7
%
280.4
%
11.1
%
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
DECEMBER 2023/2022
Year to Date
2023
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
128,712
$
148,269
$
186,603
$
28,790
$
22,083
$
514,457
Interest and other
108
2,368
(10
)
(8,932
)
(18,241
)
(24,707
)
Income taxes
39,243
45,292
56,753
8,784
6,712
156,784
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements
5,575
7,595
7,190
935
13,604
34,899
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets
801
7
9
(167
)
(910
)
(260
)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
(593
)
(1,784
)
(800
)
—
(3,177
)
Depreciation expense
23,943
32,996
19,546
3,994
30,084
110,563
Amortization of intangibles
4,566
8,849
2,904
3,488
1,520
21,327
Adjusted EBITDA
$
202,355
$
243,592
$
272,195
$
36,892
$
54,852
$
809,886
Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales
7.0
%
13.3
%
12.6
%
11.2
%
1472.1
%
11.2
%
Year to Date
2022
(In thousands)
Retail
Packaging
Construction
All Other
Corporate
Total
Net earnings
$
113,245
$
251,187
$
299,721
$
42,844
$
(2,033
)
$
704,964
Interest and other
162
2,158
(12
)
1,817
11,243
15,368
Income taxes
36,920
81,900
97,725
13,969
(662
)
229,852
Expenses associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,476
5,125
4,882
614
13,059
28,156
Net loss (gain) on disposition and impairment of assets
785
131
1,349
347
(1,327
)
1,285
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
—
—
—
4,261
—
4,261
Depreciation expense
19,898
28,191
15,364
2,992
27,618
94,063
Amortization of intangibles
4,131
6,925
3,358
4,571
514
19,499
Adjusted EBITDA
$
179,617
$
375,617
$
422,387
$
71,415
$
48,412
$
1,097,448
Adjusted EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Sales
4.9
%
15.7
%
13.4
%
16.5
%
815.0
%
11.4
%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
DECEMBER 2023/2022
(In thousands)
ASSETS
2023
2022
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2023
2022
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,118,329
$
559,397
Accounts payable
$
203,055
$
206,941
Restricted cash
3,927
226
Accrued liabilities and other
322,021
401,952
Investments
34,745
36,013
Current portion of debt
42,900
2,942
Accounts receivable
549,499
617,604
Inventories
727,788
973,227
Other current assets
67,801
75,646
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
2,502,089
2,262,113
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
567,976
611,835
OTHER ASSETS
220,278
232,427
LONG-TERM DEBT AND FINANCE LEASE OBLIGATIONS
233,534
275,154
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
518,853
488,551
OTHER LIABILITIES
166,067
181,381
TEMPORARY EQUITY
20,030
6,880
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
776,577
688,982
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,030,190
2,596,823
TOTAL ASSETS
$
4,017,797
$
3,672,073
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
4,017,797
$
3,672,073
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2023/2022
(In thousands)
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
514,457
$
704,964
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
110,563
94,063
Amortization of intangibles
21,327
19,499
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
34,899
28,156
Deferred income taxes (credit)
(5,573
)
(16,289
)
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment and other
(2,435
)
5,768
Equity in loss of investee
2,367
2,183
Net (gain) loss on sale and disposition of assets
(260
)
1,285
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
—
4,261
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
(3,177
)
—
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
81,659
130,704
Inventories
250,561
718
Accounts payable and cash overdraft
(3,578
)
(137,907
)
Accrued liabilities and other
(40,920
)
(5,838
)
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
959,890
831,567
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(180,382
)
(174,124
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
3,291
3,805
Acquisitions, net of cash received and purchase of equity method investment
(52,383
)
(180,151
)
Purchase of remaining noncontrolling interest of subsidiary
(2,127
)
—
Purchases of investments
(29,806
)
(19,875
)
Proceeds from sale of investments
29,935
12,874
Other
(8,692
)
3,535
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(240,164
)
(353,936
)
CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
28,462
605,101
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(30,125
)
(607,549
)
Repayments of debt
(29
)
(38,719
)
Contingent consideration payments and other
(6,262
)
(2,856
)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
2,750
2,769
Dividends paid to shareholders
(68,238
)
(58,860
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(7,355
)
(12,024
)
Repurchase of common stock
(82,149
)
(95,774
)
Other
86
(2,298
)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(162,860
)
(210,210
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
5,767
979
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
562,633
268,400
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
559,623
291,223
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
1,122,256
$
559,623
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
559,397
$
286,662
Restricted cash, beginning of period
226
4,561
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
559,623
$
291,223
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,118,329
$
559,397
Restricted cash, end of period
3,927
226
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
1,122,256
$
559,623
