NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
Non-GAAP Financial Information: This presentation includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and return on invested capital, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures.
I) CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
CONSOLIDATED:
Q2 2023 TTM
Q2 2023 YTD
Q2 2023 QTD
Q2 2022 YTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2023 QTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
NET EARNINGS
$
580,346
$
276,366
$
150,788
$
400,984
207,853
$
125,578
131,879
172,101
Interest and other
(4,974)
(6,866)
(4,025)
13,476
8,566
(2,841)
(4,490)
6,382
Taxes
185,426
85,705
46,734
130,131
69,147
38,971
41,160
58,561
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
33,489
17,875
8,238
12,542
5,611
9,637
8,177
7,437
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
337
(182)
(18)
766
1,072
(164)
933
(414)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
-
-
-
-
-
4,261
-
Depreciation expense
102,815
52,786
27,012
44,034
22,192
25,774
25,182
24,847
Amortization of intangibles
21,130
10,371
5,362
8,740
4,068
5,009
6,051
4,708
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
922,830
$
436,055
$
234,091
$
610,673
$
318,509
$
201,964
$
213,153
$
273,622
Net sales
8,102,946
3,866,394
2,043,918
5,390,187
2,900,874
1,822,476
1,913,697
2,322,855
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
11.4%
11.3%
11.5%
11.3%
11.0%
11.1%
11.1%
11.8%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
NET EARNINGS
$
704,964
$
552,364
$
253,882
$
182,404
$
152,412
Interest and other
15,368
11,218
4,843
4,232
9,410
Taxes
229,852
173,972
87,101
58,270
45,441
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
28,156
11,224
4,034
4,007
3,574
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,285
(11,992)
1,470
1,565
(6,604)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
-
11,485
-
-
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
(4,134)
-
-
Depreciation expense
94,063
84,184
63,964
60,494
54,949
Amortization of intangibles
19,499
13,948
8,716
6,325
6,393
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
1,097,448
$
834,918
$
431,361
$
317,297
$
265,575
Net sales
9,626,739
8,636,134
5,153,998
4,416,009
4,489,180
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
11.4%
9.7%
8.4%
7.2%
5.9%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
RETAIL:
Q2 2023 TTM
Q2 2023 YTD
Q2 2023 QTD
Q2 2022 YTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2023 QTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
NET EARNINGS
$
118,093
$
77,240
$
45,924
$
72,392
18,146
$
31,316
$
19,357
21,496
Interest and other
166
44
23
40
17
21
106
16
Taxes
37,380
23,952
14,233
23,492
6,364
9,719
6,008
7,420
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
5,124
2,930
1,315
2,282
1,061
1,615
1,153
1,041
Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
280
26
(10)
531
226
36
168
86
Depreciation expense
22,553
11,647
6,029
8,992
4,556
5,618
6,085
4,821
Amortization of intangibles
4,664
2,332
1,277
1,799
916
1,055
1,389
943
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
188,260
$
118,171
$
68,791
$
109,528
$
31,286
$
49,380
$
34,266
$
35,823
Net sales
3,205,542
1,669,575
919,998
2,114,672
1,121,440
749,577
690,663
845,304
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
5.9%
7.1%
7.5%
5.2%
2.8%
6.6%
5.0%
4.2%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
NET EARNINGS
$
113,245
$
98,802
$
115,678
$
46,768
$
40,220
Interest and other
162
72
2
-
1
Taxes
36,920
29,890
39,686
14,940
11,991
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,476
2,747
1,015
184
123
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
785
2
2
269
(58)
Depreciation expense
19,898
16,955
11,675
11,041
10,029
Amortization of intangibles
4,131
2,780
1,482
1,380
1,038
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
179,617
$
151,248
$
169,540
$
74,582
$
63,344
Net sales
3,650,639
3,418,337
2,167,122
1,498,710
1,512,477
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
4.9%
4.4%
7.8%
5.0%
4.2%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
PACKAGING:
Q2 2023 TTM
Q2 2023 YTD
Q2 2023 QTD
Q2 2022 YTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2023 QTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
NET EARNINGS
$
203,425
$
84,415
$
43,090
$
132,177
69,949
$
41,325
$
62,233
$
56,777
Interest and other
1,632
1,002
419
1,528
1,016
583
(572)
1,202
Taxes
65,183
26,179
13,355
42,896
23,245
12,824
19,685
19,319
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
6,280
3,799
1,703
2,644
1,236
2,096
1,283
1,198
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
(569)
(93)
(7)
607
672
(86)
(489)
13
Depreciation expense
30,302
15,677
7,995
13,566
6,759
7,682
5,694
8,931
Amortization of intangibles
7,991
4,482
2,236
3,416
1,701
2,246
1,152
2,357
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
314,244
$
135,461
$
68,791
$
196,834
$
104,578
$
66,670
$
88,986
$
89,797
Net sales
2,081,640
974,661
488,100
1,287,702
676,333
486,561
522,171
584,808
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
15.1%
13.9%
14.1%
15.3%
15.5%
13.7%
17.0%
15.4%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
NET EARNINGS
$
251,187
$
197,593
$
62,119
$
62,839
$
45,760
Interest and other
2,158
3,882
22
108
191
Taxes
81,900
63,463
21,312
20,074
13,643
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
5,125
2,520
1,038
-
-
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
131
-
261
481
(640)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
(4,134)
-
-
Depreciation expense
28,191
26,219
15,163
14,340
13,026
Amortization of intangibles
6,925
6,093
4,159
3,034
3,055
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
375,617
$
299,770
$
99,940
$
100,876
$
75,035
Net sales
2,394,681
2,148,142
1,072,117
1,085,635
1,050,945
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
15.7%
14.0%
9.3%
9.3%
7.1%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
CONSTRUCTION:
Q2 2023 TTM
Q2 2023 YTD
Q2 2023 QTD
Q2 2022 YTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2023 QTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
NET EARNINGS
$
228,632
$
88,704
$
47,300
$
159,793
99,890
$
41,404
$
57,451
$
82,477
Interest and other
(18)
(6)
(1)
-
-
(5)
(8)
(4)
Taxes
73,377
27,509
14,660
51,857
32,942
12,849
17,957
27,911
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
6,082
3,807
1,686
2,607
1,143
2,121
1,185
1,090
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,342
(31)
16
(24)
(13)
(47)
1,287
86
Depreciation expense
17,838
9,262
4,634
6,788
3,354
4,628
5,263
3,313
Amortization of intangibles
3,173
1,499
702
1,684
820
797
877
797
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
330,426
$
130,744
$
68,997
$
222,705
$
138,136
$
61,747
$
84,012
$
115,670
Net sales
2,448,078
1,066,057
550,464
1,761,847
975,376
515,593
604,895
777,126
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
13.5%
12.3%
12.5%
12.6%
14.2%
12.0%
13.9%
14.9%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
NET EARNINGS
$
299,721
$
200,948
$
51,443
$
62,455
$
54,873
Interest and other
(12)
(8)
-
16
202
Taxes
97,725
63,290
17,649
19,952
16,361
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,882
2,452
1,407
22
-
Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,349
-
1,889
1,037
1,383
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
-
-
11,485
-
-
Depreciation expense
15,364
13,151
12,123
11,465
10,414
Amortization of intangibles
3,358
3,525
2,152
1,164
1,443
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
422,387
$
283,358
$
98,148
$
96,111
$
84,676
Net sales
3,143,868
2,698,434
1,695,683
1,637,156
1,705,016
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
13.4%
10.5%
5.8%
5.9%
5.0%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
All Other:
Q2 2023 TTM
Q2 2023 YTD
Q2 2023 QTD
Q2 2022 YTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2023 QTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
NET EARNINGS
$
29,620
$
11,620
$
6,932
$
24,844
14,233
$
4,688
$
8,708
$
9,292
Interest and other
(7,198)
(4,372)
(2,263)
4,643
3,789
(2,109)
(4,038)
1,212
Taxes
9,496
3,603
2,148
8,076
4,726
1,455
2,692
3,201
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
794
503
225
323
99
278
148
143
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
402
60
70
5
(5)
(10)
342
-
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
-
-
-
-
-
4,261
-
Depreciation expense
3,249
1,544
929
1,287
715
615
964
741
Amortization of intangibles
4,269
1,283
751
1,585
503
532
2,504
482
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
44,893
$
14,241
$
8,792
$
40,763
$
24,060
$
5,449
$
15,581
$
15,071
Net sales
365,364
153,736
86,224
219,983
124,416
67,512
99,425
112,203
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
12.3%
9.3%
10.2%
18.5%
19.3%
8.1%
15.7%
13.4%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
NET EARNINGS
$
42,844
$
61,527
$
28,542
$
16,692
$
13,890
Interest and other
1,817
(6,095)
(4,378)
(4,371)
742
Taxes
13,969
19,378
9,791
5,333
4,141
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
614
585
258
-
-
Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
347
-
73
-
-
Goodwill impairment
4,261
-
-
-
-
Depreciation expense
2,992
2,094
1,619
1,532
1,391
Amortization of intangibles
4,571
1,336
877
747
857
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
71,415
$
78,825
$
36,782
$
19,933
$
21,021
Net sales
431,611
362,473
217,095
193,785
219,920
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
16.5%
21.7%
16.9%
10.3%
9.6%
