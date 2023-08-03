NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This presentation includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and return on invested capital, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures.

I) CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

CONSOLIDATED:

Q2 2023 TTM

Q2 2023 YTD

Q2 2023 QTD

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2023 QTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

NET EARNINGS

$

580,346

$

276,366

$

150,788

$

400,984

207,853

$

125,578

131,879

172,101

Interest and other

(4,974)

(6,866)

(4,025)

13,476

8,566

(2,841)

(4,490)

6,382

Taxes

185,426

85,705

46,734

130,131

69,147

38,971

41,160

58,561

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

33,489

17,875

8,238

12,542

5,611

9,637

8,177

7,437

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

337

(182)

(18)

766

1,072

(164)

933

(414)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

-

-

-

-

-

4,261

-

Depreciation expense

102,815

52,786

27,012

44,034

22,192

25,774

25,182

24,847

Amortization of intangibles

21,130

10,371

5,362

8,740

4,068

5,009

6,051

4,708

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

922,830

$

436,055

$

234,091

$

610,673

$

318,509

$

201,964

$

213,153

$

273,622

Net sales

8,102,946

3,866,394

2,043,918

5,390,187

2,900,874

1,822,476

1,913,697

2,322,855

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

11.4%

11.3%

11.5%

11.3%

11.0%

11.1%

11.1%

11.8%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

NET EARNINGS

$

704,964

$

552,364

$

253,882

$

182,404

$

152,412

Interest and other

15,368

11,218

4,843

4,232

9,410

Taxes

229,852

173,972

87,101

58,270

45,441

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

28,156

11,224

4,034

4,007

3,574

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,285

(11,992)

1,470

1,565

(6,604)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

-

11,485

-

-

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability

-

-

(4,134)

-

-

Depreciation expense

94,063

84,184

63,964

60,494

54,949

Amortization of intangibles

19,499

13,948

8,716

6,325

6,393

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

1,097,448

$

834,918

$

431,361

$

317,297

$

265,575

Net sales

9,626,739

8,636,134

5,153,998

4,416,009

4,489,180

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

11.4%

9.7%

8.4%

7.2%

5.9%

RETAIL:

Q2 2023 TTM

Q2 2023 YTD

Q2 2023 QTD

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2023 QTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

NET EARNINGS

$

118,093

$

77,240

$

45,924

$

72,392

18,146

$

31,316

$

19,357

21,496

Interest and other

166

44

23

40

17

21

106

16

Taxes

37,380

23,952

14,233

23,492

6,364

9,719

6,008

7,420

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

5,124

2,930

1,315

2,282

1,061

1,615

1,153

1,041

Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

280

26

(10)

531

226

36

168

86

Depreciation expense

22,553

11,647

6,029

8,992

4,556

5,618

6,085

4,821

Amortization of intangibles

4,664

2,332

1,277

1,799

916

1,055

1,389

943

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

188,260

$

118,171

$

68,791

$

109,528

$

31,286

$

49,380

$

34,266

$

35,823

Net sales

3,205,542

1,669,575

919,998

2,114,672

1,121,440

749,577

690,663

845,304

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

5.9%

7.1%

7.5%

5.2%

2.8%

6.6%

5.0%

4.2%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

NET EARNINGS

$

113,245

$

98,802

$

115,678

$

46,768

$

40,220

Interest and other

162

72

2

-

1

Taxes

36,920

29,890

39,686

14,940

11,991

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,476

2,747

1,015

184

123

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

785

2

2

269

(58)

Depreciation expense

19,898

16,955

11,675

11,041

10,029

Amortization of intangibles

4,131

2,780

1,482

1,380

1,038

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

179,617

$

151,248

$

169,540

$

74,582

$

63,344

Net sales

3,650,639

3,418,337

2,167,122

1,498,710

1,512,477

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

4.9%

4.4%

7.8%

5.0%

4.2%

PACKAGING:

Q2 2023 TTM

Q2 2023 YTD

Q2 2023 QTD

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2023 QTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

NET EARNINGS

$

203,425

$

84,415

$

43,090

$

132,177

69,949

$

41,325

$

62,233

$

56,777

Interest and other

1,632

1,002

419

1,528

1,016

583

(572)

1,202

Taxes

65,183

26,179

13,355

42,896

23,245

12,824

19,685

19,319

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

6,280

3,799

1,703

2,644

1,236

2,096

1,283

1,198

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

(569)

(93)

(7)

607

672

(86)

(489)

13

Depreciation expense

30,302

15,677

7,995

13,566

6,759

7,682

5,694

8,931

Amortization of intangibles

7,991

4,482

2,236

3,416

1,701

2,246

1,152

2,357

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

314,244

$

135,461

$

68,791

$

196,834

$

104,578

$

66,670

$

88,986

$

89,797

Net sales

2,081,640

974,661

488,100

1,287,702

676,333

486,561

522,171

584,808

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

15.1%

13.9%

14.1%

15.3%

15.5%

13.7%

17.0%

15.4%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

NET EARNINGS

$

251,187

$

197,593

$

62,119

$

62,839

$

45,760

Interest and other

2,158

3,882

22

108

191

Taxes

81,900

63,463

21,312

20,074

13,643

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

5,125

2,520

1,038

-

-

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

131

-

261

481

(640)

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability

-

-

(4,134)

-

-

Depreciation expense

28,191

26,219

15,163

14,340

13,026

Amortization of intangibles

6,925

6,093

4,159

3,034

3,055

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

375,617

$

299,770

$

99,940

$

100,876

$

75,035

Net sales

2,394,681

2,148,142

1,072,117

1,085,635

1,050,945

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

15.7%

14.0%

9.3%

9.3%

7.1%

CONSTRUCTION:

Q2 2023 TTM

Q2 2023 YTD

Q2 2023 QTD

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2023 QTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

NET EARNINGS

$

228,632

$

88,704

$

47,300

$

159,793

99,890

$

41,404

$

57,451

$

82,477

Interest and other

(18)

(6)

(1)

-

-

(5)

(8)

(4)

Taxes

73,377

27,509

14,660

51,857

32,942

12,849

17,957

27,911

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

6,082

3,807

1,686

2,607

1,143

2,121

1,185

1,090

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,342

(31)

16

(24)

(13)

(47)

1,287

86

Depreciation expense

17,838

9,262

4,634

6,788

3,354

4,628

5,263

3,313

Amortization of intangibles

3,173

1,499

702

1,684

820

797

877

797

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

330,426

$

130,744

$

68,997

$

222,705

$

138,136

$

61,747

$

84,012

$

115,670

Net sales

2,448,078

1,066,057

550,464

1,761,847

975,376

515,593

604,895

777,126

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

13.5%

12.3%

12.5%

12.6%

14.2%

12.0%

13.9%

14.9%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

NET EARNINGS

$

299,721

$

200,948

$

51,443

$

62,455

$

54,873

Interest and other

(12)

(8)

-

16

202

Taxes

97,725

63,290

17,649

19,952

16,361

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,882

2,452

1,407

22

-

Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,349

-

1,889

1,037

1,383

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

-

-

11,485

-

-

Depreciation expense

15,364

13,151

12,123

11,465

10,414

Amortization of intangibles

3,358

3,525

2,152

1,164

1,443

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

422,387

$

283,358

$

98,148

$

96,111

$

84,676

Net sales

3,143,868

2,698,434

1,695,683

1,637,156

1,705,016

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

13.4%

10.5%

5.8%

5.9%

5.0%

All Other:

Q2 2023 TTM

Q2 2023 YTD

Q2 2023 QTD

Q2 2022 YTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2023 QTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

NET EARNINGS

$

29,620

$

11,620

$

6,932

$

24,844

14,233

$

4,688

$

8,708

$

9,292

Interest and other

(7,198)

(4,372)

(2,263)

4,643

3,789

(2,109)

(4,038)

1,212

Taxes

9,496

3,603

2,148

8,076

4,726

1,455

2,692

3,201

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

794

503

225

323

99

278

148

143

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

402

60

70

5

(5)

(10)

342

-

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

-

-

-

-

-

4,261

-

Depreciation expense

3,249

1,544

929

1,287

715

615

964

741

Amortization of intangibles

4,269

1,283

751

1,585

503

532

2,504

482

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

44,893

$

14,241

$

8,792

$

40,763

$

24,060

$

5,449

$

15,581

$

15,071

Net sales

365,364

153,736

86,224

219,983

124,416

67,512

99,425

112,203

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

12.3%

9.3%

10.2%

18.5%

19.3%

8.1%

15.7%

13.4%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

NET EARNINGS

$

42,844

$

61,527

$

28,542

$

16,692

$

13,890

Interest and other

1,817

(6,095)

(4,378)

(4,371)

742

Taxes

13,969

19,378

9,791

5,333

4,141

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

614

585

258

-

-

Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

347

-

73

-

-

Goodwill impairment

4,261

-

-

-

-

Depreciation expense

2,992

2,094

1,619

1,532

1,391

Amortization of intangibles

4,571

1,336

877

747

857

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

71,415

$

78,825

$

36,782

$

19,933

$

21,021

Net sales

431,611

362,473

217,095

193,785

219,920

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

16.5%

21.7%

16.9%

10.3%

9.6%

