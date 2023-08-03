NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This presentation includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and return on invested capital, non-GAAP financial measures, in order to evaluate historical and ongoing operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in order to enable investors to perform meaningful comparisons of historical and current performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement and should be read together with the financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative or substitute for, and should not be considered superior to, the reported financial results. Accordingly, users of this financial information should not place undue reliance on the non-GAAP financial measures.