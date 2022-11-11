UFP Industries : Q3 2022 Presentation

Please be aware that: Statements included in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities
UFP AT A GLANCE
$
1955
15,000+
211
$8.6B
2021 Adjusted
$835M
Founded in Grand Rapids, MI
Employees worldwide
Facilities worldwide
2021 Net sales
EBITDA
40%
Retail - $3.4B
24%
Industrial - $2.1B
Based on
2021 Sales
5%
31%
Construction - $2.7B
International - $0.4B
Value-added wood convertor with scale.
Entrepreneurial culture drives investment into value-added adjacencies.2022 Model creates and maintains sustainable, competitive advantages.
BUSINESS MODEL
LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS
Annual unit sales
Earn incremental
Maintain a
growth of 5-7
10% Adjusted
return on new
conservative capital
percent, including
EBITDA margin
investment
structure
small acquisitions
greater than WACC
INNOVATION AND NEW PRODUCTS
New Products
$842m
$540m
$426m
10%
10%
10%
$85m
3%
Sales % of Sales
Sales % of Sales
Sales % of Sales
Sales % of Sales
2013
2019
2020
2021
Commodity to value-added transformation.
