    UFPI   US90278Q1085

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
02:44 2022-11-11 pm EST
80.26 USD   +2.35%
01:32pUfp Industries : Q3 2022 Presentation
PU
11/08Ufp Industries Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Management's discussion and analysis of
AQ
UFP Industries : Q3 2022 Presentation

11/11/2022 | 01:32pm EST
2022 Investor Relations

Results through

Presentation

September 24, 2022

2

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

Please be aware that: Statements included in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act, as amended, and are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections about the markets we serve, the economy, and the company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: Fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information: This presentation includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the information herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers adjusted EBITDA and return on invested capital to be non-GAAP alternative performance measures which may provide useful information to investors.

This presentation is the property of UFP Industries, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission, or reprinting of this presentation in any form without the express written

consent of Universal is strictly prohibited.

2022

3

I N T R O DU CT I O N

UFP AT A GLANCE

$

1955

15,000+

211

$8.6B

2021 Adjusted

$835M

Founded in Grand Rapids, MI

Employees worldwide

Facilities worldwide

2021 Net sales

EBITDA

40%

Retail - $3.4B

24%

Industrial - $2.1B

Based on

2021 Sales

5%

31%

Construction - $2.7B

International - $0.4B

Value-added wood convertor with scale.

Entrepreneurial culture drives investment into value-added adjacencies.2022 Model creates and maintains sustainable, competitive advantages.

4

BUSINESS MODEL

LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS

Annual unit sales

Earn incremental

Maintain a

growth of 5-7

10% Adjusted

return on new

conservative capital

percent, including

EBITDA margin

investment

structure

small acquisitions

greater than WACC

2022

5

BUSINESS MODEL

INNOVATION AND NEW PRODUCTS

New Products

$842m

$540m

$426m

10%

10%

10%

$85m

3%

Sales % of Sales

Sales % of Sales

Sales % of Sales

Sales % of Sales

2013

2019

2020

2021

Commodity to value-added transformation.

2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 652 M - -
Net income 2022 673 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,27x
Yield 2022 1,21%
Capitalization 4 830 M 4 830 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Matthew Jon Missad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Webster President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Cole Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William G. Currie Chairman
David A. Tutas Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.78%4 830
ENVIVA INC.-17.32%3 889
CANFOR CORPORATION-27.39%2 133
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA-26.52%2 109
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.74%505
TA ANN HOLDINGS9.69%347