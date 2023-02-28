UFP Industries : Q4 2022 Non GAAP
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
CONSOLIDATED:
Q4 2022 TTM
Q4 2022 YTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q4 2021 YTD
Q4 2021 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2022 QTD
Net earnings
$
704,964
$
704,964
$
131,879
$
552,364
$
147,006
172,101
207,853
193,131
Interest and other
15,368
15,368
(4,490)
11,218
1,939
6,382
8,566
4,910
Taxes
229,852
229,852
41,160
173,972
46,063
58,561
69,147
60,984
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
28,156
28,156
8,177
11,224
2,780
7,437
5,611
6,931
Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,285
1,285
933
(11,992)
(1,510)
(414)
1,072
(306)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
4,261
4,261
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation expense
94,063
94,063
25,182
84,184
22,443
24,847
22,192
21,842
Amortization of intangibles
19,499
19,499
6,051
13,948
4,579
4,708
4,068
4,672
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
1,097,448
$
1,097,448
$
213,153
$
834,918
$
223,300
$
273,622
$
318,509
$
292,164
Net sales
9,626,739
9,626,739
1,913,697
8,636,134
2,016,805
2,322,855
2,900,874
2,489,313
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
11.4%
11.4%
11.1%
9.7%
11.1%
11.8%
11.0%
11.7%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
704,964
$
552,364
$
253,882
$
182,404
$
152,412
Interest and other
15,368
11,218
4,843
4,232
9,410
Taxes
229,852
173,972
87,101
58,270
45,441
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
28,156
11,224
4,034
4,007
3,574
Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,285
(11,992)
1,470
1,565
(6,604)
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
-
11,485
-
-
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
(4,134)
-
-
Depreciation expense
94,063
84,184
63,964
60,494
54,949
Amortization of intangibles
19,499
13,948
8,716
6,325
6,393
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
1,097,448
$
834,918
$
431,361
$
317,297
$
265,575
Net sales
9,626,739
8,636,134
5,153,998
4,416,009
4,489,180
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
11.4%
9.7%
8.4%
7.2%
5.9%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
RETAIL:
Q4 2022 TTM
Q4 2022 YTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q4 2021 YTD
Q4 2021 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2022 QTD
Net earnings
$
113,245
$
113,245
$
19,357
$
98,802
31,418
$
21,496
18,146
54,246
Interest and other
162
162
106
72
75
16
17
23
Taxes
36,920
36,920
6,008
29,890
7,831
7,420
6,364
17,128
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,476
4,476
1,153
2,747
665
1,041
1,061
1,221
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
785
785
168
2
49
86
226
305
Depreciation expense
19,898
19,898
6,085
16,955
4,670
4,821
4,556
4,436
Amortization of intangibles
4,131
4,131
1,389
2,780
1,235
943
916
883
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
179,617
$
179,617
$
34,266
$
151,248
$
45,943
$
35,823
$
31,286
$
78,242
Net sales
3,650,639
3,650,639
690,663
3,418,337
703,897
845,304
1,121,440
993,232
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
4.9%
4.9%
5.0%
4.4%
6.5%
4.2%
2.8%
7.9%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
113,245
$
98,802
$
115,678
$
46,768
$
40,220
Interest and other
162
72
2
-
1
Taxes
36,920
29,890
39,686
14,940
11,991
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,476
2,747
1,015
184
123
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
785
2
2
269
(58)
Depreciation expense
19,898
16,955
11,675
11,041
10,029
Amortization of intangibles
4,131
2,780
1,482
1,380
1,038
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
179,617
$
151,248
$
169,540
$
74,582
$
63,344
Net sales
3,650,639
3,418,337
2,167,122
1,498,710
1,512,477
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
4.9%
4.4%
7.8%
5.0%
4.2%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
PACKAGING:
Q4 2022 TTM
Q4 2022 YTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q4 2021 YTD
Q4 2021 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2022 QTD
Net earnings
$
251,187
$
251,187
$
62,233
$
197,593
53,967
$
56,777
$
69,949
62,228
Interest and other
2,158
2,158
(572)
3,882
1,688
1,202
1,016
512
Taxes
81,900
81,900
19,685
63,463
18,939
19,319
23,245
19,651
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
5,125
5,125
1,283
2,520
614
1,198
1,236
1,408
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
131
131
(489)
-
(104)
13
672
(65)
Depreciation expense
28,191
28,191
5,694
26,219
6,794
8,931
6,759
6,807
Amortization of intangibles
6,925
6,925
1,152
6,093
2,172
2,357
1,701
1,715
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
375,617
$
375,617
$
88,986
$
299,770
$
84,070
$
89,797
$
104,578
$
92,256
Net sales
2,394,681
2,394,681
522,171
2,148,142
514,854
584,808
676,333
611,369
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
15.7%
15.7%
17.0%
14.0%
16.3%
15.4%
15.5%
15.1%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
251,187
$
197,593
$
62,119
$
62,839
$
45,760
Interest and other
2,158
3,882
22
108
191
Taxes
81,900
63,463
21,312
20,074
13,643
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
5,125
2,520
1,038
-
-
Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
131
-
261
481
(640)
Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability
-
-
(4,134)
-
-
Depreciation expense
28,191
26,219
15,163
14,340
13,026
Amortization of intangibles
6,925
6,093
4,159
3,034
3,055
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
375,617
$
299,770
$
99,940
$
100,876
$
75,035
Net sales
2,394,681
2,148,142
1,072,117
1,085,635
1,050,945
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
15.7%
14.0%
9.3%
9.3%
7.1%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
CONSTRUCTION:
Q4 2022 TTM
Q4 2022 YTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q4 2021 YTD
Q4 2021 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2022 QTD
Net earnings
$
299,721
$
299,721
$
57,451
$
200,948
60,273
$
82,477
$
99,890
59,903
Interest and other
(12)
(12)
(8)
(8)
727
(4)
-
-
Taxes
97,725
97,725
17,957
63,290
18,901
27,911
32,942
18,915
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,882
4,882
1,185
2,452
567
1,090
1,143
1,464
Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,349
1,349
1,287
-
624
86
(13)
(11)
Depreciation expense
15,364
15,364
5,263
13,151
3,499
3,313
3,354
3,434
Amortization of intangibles
3,358
3,358
877
3,525
802
797
820
864
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
422,387
$
422,387
$
84,012
$
283,358
$
85,393
$
115,670
$
138,136
$
84,569
Net sales
3,143,868
3,143,868
604,895
2,698,434
677,326
777,126
975,376
786,471
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
13.4%
13.4%
13.9%
10.5%
12.6%
14.9%
14.2%
10.8%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
299,721
$
200,948
$
51,443
$
62,455
$
54,873
Interest and other
(12)
(8)
-
16
202
Taxes
97,725
63,290
17,649
19,952
16,361
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
4,882
2,452
1,407
22
-
Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
1,349
-
1,889
1,037
1,383
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
-
-
11,485
-
-
Depreciation expense
15,364
13,151
12,123
11,465
10,414
Amortization of intangibles
3,358
3,525
2,152
1,164
1,443
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
422,387
$
283,358
$
98,148
$
96,111
$
84,676
Net sales
3,143,868
2,698,434
1,695,683
1,637,156
1,705,016
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
13.4%
10.5%
5.8%
5.9%
5.0%
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS
All Other:
Q4 2022 TTM
Q4 2022 YTD
Q4 2022 QTD
Q4 2021 YTD
Q4 2021 QTD
Q3 2022 QTD
Q2 2022 QTD
Q1 2022 QTD
Net earnings
$
42,844
$
42,844
$
8,708
$
61,527
26,346
$
9,292
$
14,233
10,611
Interest and other
1,817
1,817
(4,038)
(6,095)
(3,765)
1,212
3,789
854
Taxes
13,969
13,969
2,692
19,378
7,662
3,201
4,726
3,350
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
614
614
148
585
156
143
99
224
Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
347
347
342
-
-
-
(5)
10
Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles
4,261
4,261
4,261
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation expense
2,992
2,992
964
2,094
717
741
715
572
Amortization of intangibles
4,571
4,571
2,504
1,336
311
482
503
1,082
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
71,415
$
71,415
$
15,581
$
78,825
$
31,427
$
15,071
$
24,060
$
16,703
Net sales
431,611
431,611
99,425
362,473
118,738
112,203
124,416
95,567
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
16.5%
16.5%
15.7%
21.7%
26.5%
13.4%
19.3%
17.5%
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net earnings
$
42,844
$
61,527
$
28,542
$
16,692
$
13,890
Interest and other
1,817
(6,095)
(4,378)
(4,371)
742
Taxes
13,969
19,378
9,791
5,333
4,141
Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements
614
585
258
-
-
Net gain on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment
347
-
73
-
-
Goodwill impairment
4,261
-
-
-
-
Depreciation expense
2,992
2,094
1,619
1,532
1,391
Amortization of intangibles
4,571
1,336
877
747
857
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
71,415
$
78,825
$
36,782
$
19,933
$
21,021
Net sales
431,611
362,473
217,095
193,785
219,920
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
16.5%
21.7%
16.9%
10.3%
9.6%
Disclaimer
UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
9 617 M
-
-
Net income 2022
676 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
336 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,00x
Yield 2022
1,10%
Capitalization
5 306 M
5 306 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,52x
EV / Sales 2023
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
15 000
Free-Float
97,2%
