Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UFP Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFPI   US90278Q1085

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
85.53 USD   -0.41%
04:22pUfp Industries : Q4 2022 Non GAAP
PU
02/28UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Benchmark Company Adjusts UFP Industries Price Target to $102 From $85, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UFP Industries : Q4 2022 Non GAAP

02/28/2023 | 04:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

CONSOLIDATED:

Q4 2022 TTM

Q4 2022 YTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2021 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2022 QTD

Net earnings

$

704,964

$

704,964

$

131,879

$

552,364

$

147,006

172,101

207,853

193,131

Interest and other

15,368

15,368

(4,490)

11,218

1,939

6,382

8,566

4,910

Taxes

229,852

229,852

41,160

173,972

46,063

58,561

69,147

60,984

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

28,156

28,156

8,177

11,224

2,780

7,437

5,611

6,931

Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,285

1,285

933

(11,992)

(1,510)

(414)

1,072

(306)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

4,261

4,261

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation expense

94,063

94,063

25,182

84,184

22,443

24,847

22,192

21,842

Amortization of intangibles

19,499

19,499

6,051

13,948

4,579

4,708

4,068

4,672

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

1,097,448

$

1,097,448

$

213,153

$

834,918

$

223,300

$

273,622

$

318,509

$

292,164

Net sales

9,626,739

9,626,739

1,913,697

8,636,134

2,016,805

2,322,855

2,900,874

2,489,313

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

11.4%

11.4%

11.1%

9.7%

11.1%

11.8%

11.0%

11.7%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

704,964

$

552,364

$

253,882

$

182,404

$

152,412

Interest and other

15,368

11,218

4,843

4,232

9,410

Taxes

229,852

173,972

87,101

58,270

45,441

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

28,156

11,224

4,034

4,007

3,574

Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,285

(11,992)

1,470

1,565

(6,604)

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

-

11,485

-

-

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability

-

-

(4,134)

-

-

Depreciation expense

94,063

84,184

63,964

60,494

54,949

Amortization of intangibles

19,499

13,948

8,716

6,325

6,393

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

1,097,448

$

834,918

$

431,361

$

317,297

$

265,575

Net sales

9,626,739

8,636,134

5,153,998

4,416,009

4,489,180

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

11.4%

9.7%

8.4%

7.2%

5.9%

Page 1 of 7

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

RETAIL:

Q4 2022 TTM

Q4 2022 YTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2021 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2022 QTD

Net earnings

$

113,245

$

113,245

$

19,357

$

98,802

31,418

$

21,496

18,146

54,246

Interest and other

162

162

106

72

75

16

17

23

Taxes

36,920

36,920

6,008

29,890

7,831

7,420

6,364

17,128

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,476

4,476

1,153

2,747

665

1,041

1,061

1,221

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

785

785

168

2

49

86

226

305

Depreciation expense

19,898

19,898

6,085

16,955

4,670

4,821

4,556

4,436

Amortization of intangibles

4,131

4,131

1,389

2,780

1,235

943

916

883

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

179,617

$

179,617

$

34,266

$

151,248

$

45,943

$

35,823

$

31,286

$

78,242

Net sales

3,650,639

3,650,639

690,663

3,418,337

703,897

845,304

1,121,440

993,232

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

4.9%

4.9%

5.0%

4.4%

6.5%

4.2%

2.8%

7.9%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

113,245

$

98,802

$

115,678

$

46,768

$

40,220

Interest and other

162

72

2

-

1

Taxes

36,920

29,890

39,686

14,940

11,991

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,476

2,747

1,015

184

123

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

785

2

2

269

(58)

Depreciation expense

19,898

16,955

11,675

11,041

10,029

Amortization of intangibles

4,131

2,780

1,482

1,380

1,038

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

179,617

$

151,248

$

169,540

$

74,582

$

63,344

Net sales

3,650,639

3,418,337

2,167,122

1,498,710

1,512,477

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

4.9%

4.4%

7.8%

5.0%

4.2%

Page 2 of 7

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

PACKAGING:

Q4 2022 TTM

Q4 2022 YTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2021 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2022 QTD

Net earnings

$

251,187

$

251,187

$

62,233

$

197,593

53,967

$

56,777

$

69,949

62,228

Interest and other

2,158

2,158

(572)

3,882

1,688

1,202

1,016

512

Taxes

81,900

81,900

19,685

63,463

18,939

19,319

23,245

19,651

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

5,125

5,125

1,283

2,520

614

1,198

1,236

1,408

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

131

131

(489)

-

(104)

13

672

(65)

Depreciation expense

28,191

28,191

5,694

26,219

6,794

8,931

6,759

6,807

Amortization of intangibles

6,925

6,925

1,152

6,093

2,172

2,357

1,701

1,715

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

375,617

$

375,617

$

88,986

$

299,770

$

84,070

$

89,797

$

104,578

$

92,256

Net sales

2,394,681

2,394,681

522,171

2,148,142

514,854

584,808

676,333

611,369

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

15.7%

15.7%

17.0%

14.0%

16.3%

15.4%

15.5%

15.1%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

251,187

$

197,593

$

62,119

$

62,839

$

45,760

Interest and other

2,158

3,882

22

108

191

Taxes

81,900

63,463

21,312

20,074

13,643

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

5,125

2,520

1,038

-

-

Net loss (gain) on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

131

-

261

481

(640)

Gain from reduction of estimated earnout liability

-

-

(4,134)

-

-

Depreciation expense

28,191

26,219

15,163

14,340

13,026

Amortization of intangibles

6,925

6,093

4,159

3,034

3,055

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

375,617

$

299,770

$

99,940

$

100,876

$

75,035

Net sales

2,394,681

2,148,142

1,072,117

1,085,635

1,050,945

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

15.7%

14.0%

9.3%

9.3%

7.1%

Page 3 of 7

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

CONSTRUCTION:

Q4 2022 TTM

Q4 2022 YTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2021 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2022 QTD

Net earnings

$

299,721

$

299,721

$

57,451

$

200,948

60,273

$

82,477

$

99,890

59,903

Interest and other

(12)

(12)

(8)

(8)

727

(4)

-

-

Taxes

97,725

97,725

17,957

63,290

18,901

27,911

32,942

18,915

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,882

4,882

1,185

2,452

567

1,090

1,143

1,464

Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,349

1,349

1,287

-

624

86

(13)

(11)

Depreciation expense

15,364

15,364

5,263

13,151

3,499

3,313

3,354

3,434

Amortization of intangibles

3,358

3,358

877

3,525

802

797

820

864

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

422,387

$

422,387

$

84,012

$

283,358

$

85,393

$

115,670

$

138,136

$

84,569

Net sales

3,143,868

3,143,868

604,895

2,698,434

677,326

777,126

975,376

786,471

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

13.4%

13.4%

13.9%

10.5%

12.6%

14.9%

14.2%

10.8%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

299,721

$

200,948

$

51,443

$

62,455

$

54,873

Interest and other

(12)

(8)

-

16

202

Taxes

97,725

63,290

17,649

19,952

16,361

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

4,882

2,452

1,407

22

-

Net loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

1,349

-

1,889

1,037

1,383

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

-

-

11,485

-

-

Depreciation expense

15,364

13,151

12,123

11,465

10,414

Amortization of intangibles

3,358

3,525

2,152

1,164

1,443

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

422,387

$

283,358

$

98,148

$

96,111

$

84,676

Net sales

3,143,868

2,698,434

1,695,683

1,637,156

1,705,016

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

13.4%

10.5%

5.8%

5.9%

5.0%

Page 4 of 7

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE CALCULATIONS

All Other:

Q4 2022 TTM

Q4 2022 YTD

Q4 2022 QTD

Q4 2021 YTD

Q4 2021 QTD

Q3 2022 QTD

Q2 2022 QTD

Q1 2022 QTD

Net earnings

$

42,844

$

42,844

$

8,708

$

61,527

26,346

$

9,292

$

14,233

10,611

Interest and other

1,817

1,817

(4,038)

(6,095)

(3,765)

1,212

3,789

854

Taxes

13,969

13,969

2,692

19,378

7,662

3,201

4,726

3,350

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

614

614

148

585

156

143

99

224

Net (gain) loss on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

347

347

342

-

-

-

(5)

10

Impairment of goodwill and other intangibles

4,261

4,261

4,261

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation expense

2,992

2,992

964

2,094

717

741

715

572

Amortization of intangibles

4,571

4,571

2,504

1,336

311

482

503

1,082

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

71,415

$

71,415

$

15,581

$

78,825

$

31,427

$

15,071

$

24,060

$

16,703

Net sales

431,611

431,611

99,425

362,473

118,738

112,203

124,416

95,567

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

16.5%

16.5%

15.7%

21.7%

26.5%

13.4%

19.3%

17.5%

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net earnings

$

42,844

$

61,527

$

28,542

$

16,692

$

13,890

Interest and other

1,817

(6,095)

(4,378)

(4,371)

742

Taxes

13,969

19,378

9,791

5,333

4,141

Expense associated with share-based compensation arrangements

614

585

258

-

-

Net gain on sale or impairment of property, plant & equipment

347

-

73

-

-

Goodwill impairment

4,261

-

-

-

-

Depreciation expense

2,992

2,094

1,619

1,532

1,391

Amortization of intangibles

4,571

1,336

877

747

857

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

71,415

$

78,825

$

36,782

$

19,933

$

21,021

Net sales

431,611

362,473

217,095

193,785

219,920

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

16.5%

21.7%

16.9%

10.3%

9.6%

Page 5 of 7

Disclaimer

UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 21:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:22pUfp Industries : Q4 2022 Non GAAP
PU
02/28UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Benchmark Company Adjusts UFP Industries Price Target to $102 From $85, Maintains Buy R..
MT
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) added to S&P 400 Indus..
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) added to S&P 400
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600 I..
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600 B..
CI
02/23UFP Industries, Inc.(NasdaqGS:UFPI) dropped from S&P 600
CI
02/21Ufp Industries : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21UFP Industries Q4 Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 617 M - -
Net income 2022 676 M - -
Net cash 2022 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,00x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 5 306 M 5 306 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 86,13 $
Average target price 101,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Jon Missad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Cole Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David A. Tutas Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Scoot T. Bravata VP-Accounting & Administration
William G. Currie Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.8.68%5 306
ENVIVA INC.-19.56%2 853
CANFOR CORPORATION6.57%2 049
GROUP OF COMPANIES SEGEZHA0.00%1 707
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.86%471
TA ANN HOLDINGS-11.64%337