  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. UFP Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UFPI   US90278Q1085

UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:54:12 2023-06-09 am EDT
88.57 USD   +0.12%
10:24aUFP Industries Ranked 403 on FORTUNE 500
BU
06/06Insider Sell: Ufp Industries
MT
05/31UFP INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

UFP Industries Ranked 403 on FORTUNE 500

06/09/2023 | 10:24am EDT
UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) announced today that the company has, for the third time, secured a position on the esteemed FORTUNE 500 list, ranking at 403 among the largest U.S. companies based on revenue.

UFP Industries finished 2022 with record revenue of $9.63 billion, an 11 percent increase over 2021, and record EPS of $10.97, reflecting a 28 percent increase.

“We’re grateful to our customers, who have helped us achieve this level of success, and to our employees for their hard work and focus on innovation,” said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our proven strategies have allowed us to grow, even when faced with economic uncertainties, and while revenue is just one measure of our success, we are proud that it allowed us to earn a place once again on the FORTUNE 500.”

To find additional information about UFP Industries, including the most recent investor presentation, please visit UFPINVESTOR.COM.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute, and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. In addition to being #403 on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. companies, UFP is #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 012 M - -
Net income 2023 517 M - -
Net cash 2023 669 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 480 M 5 480 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 15 500
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 88,46 $
Average target price 104,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Jon Missad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael R. Cole Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David A. Tutas Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Scoot T. Bravata VP-Accounting & Administration
William G. Currie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.11.62%5 480
CANFOR CORPORATION-2.72%1 870
ENVIVA INC.-78.37%852
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED24.78%619
GUANGXI FENGLIN WOOD INDUSTRY GROUP CO.,LTD-7.78%393
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.-6.90%256
