UFP Retail Solutions Women Recognized for Business Excellence and Rising Star Potential in the Building Products Industry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Tuesday, July 23, 2024- UFP Retail Solutions, a subsidiary of UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI), is proud to announce two of its best and brightest were selected from among hundreds of women to be named to the2024 list of Top Women in Hardware and Building Supplypublished by HBS Dealer, a leading trade publication. Holly Kutcher, vice president for Retail Sales for Deckorators and an industry veteran, was honored for Business Excellence. Breanna Mee, e-commerce content manager for UFP Retail Solutions, was recognized as a Rising Star.

"Both women earned this recognition by driving innovation and growth with enthusiasm for the products we make and the customers we serve," said Will Schwartz, president of UFP Retail Solutions. "Perhaps more importantly, their great work allows everyone around them to perform at a higher level-the true mark of any great leader."

This is Kutcher's second time being named as a leader who has demonstrated achievement, growth and success in the hardware and home improvement industry, embraced education and community service, and inspired others to follow a similar path.

"It's an honor to be recognized and an even greater honor to have been able to be part of the UFP community for more than 24 years," said Kutcher. "I want to thank teammates and colleagues from UFP Industries, UFP Retail Solutions and Deckorators for their guidance and support."

Mee is being recognized for the first time as a talented professional with the potential to make a significant positive difference within her company and within the industry for years to come. She's worked at UFP Industries and UFP Retail Solutions for seven years.

"I come to work inspired everyday by the people around me," said Mee. "I will continue to work hard for, and because of, them."

Both ladies will be honored at an event in Chicago in November. ProWood is a sponsor of the event.

Previous UFP honorees include Molly Johnson, Grace Billbrough and, in 2021, Holly Kutcher. View the full list on the HBS Dealer website here:https://hbsdealer.com/industrys-top-women-2024

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) was founded in 1955 as a lumber wholesaler and today is a multibillion-dollar manufacturer that serves three business segments: retail, construction and packaging. While eight percent of North America's softwood lumber goes through a UFP facility, the company's 200+ affiliates also make products from plastics, corrugated, metals and other materials. In addition to its ranking on the Fortune 500 list, UFP is #149 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.