UFP Industries : acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing,expanding its fence and railing offerings​ - Form 8-K

UFP Industries acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing,

expanding its fence and railing offerings

​

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Monday, December 27, 2021 - UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met.

Founded in 1996 and based in Howell, Michigan, Ultra designs and produces an extensive selection of ornamental aluminum fence and railing products for contractors, landscapers, fence dealers and wholesalers. The company had trailing 12-month sales through November 2021 of approximately $46 million. Ultra President Russ Springborn and Vice President of Business Development Dave Stewart will continue in leadership roles.

"This transaction adds aluminum fencing to our current lineup of vinyl and wood fencing, and strengthens our commitment to bringing customers more choice and product innovation," said Landon Tarvin, vice president of Deckorators. "Ultra has a diverse product line, including railing, a loyal and diversified national customer base, and a reputation for quality and professionalism that leads the industry. We're thrilled to have them as a complement to our existing Deckorators deck and railing business."

"By joining the UFP family of companies, Ultra will have many new opportunities to expand our capacity and reach new customers," said Russ Springborn. "Like UFP Industries, we are committed to innovation and growth, and we're excited for what the future has in store for both our customers and our employees."