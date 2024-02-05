- Dividend represents a 10 percent increase over the December 2023 dividend -

On February 1, 2024, the Board of Directors of UFP Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share, a 10 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share paid in December 2023 and a 32 percent increase over the quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share paid in March 2023. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2024. This will mark the twelfth consecutive year in which UFP’s dividend has increased.

“This increased dividend reflects our strong and consistent performance, and the confidence we have in our growth strategies,” said Chairman and CEO Matthew J. Missad. “Our strong cash flow not only allows us to invest in growing UFP Industries to generate even greater returns, but to share our success through these dividends. We thank our shareholders, many of whom are employees, for making our success possible.”

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #403 on the Fortune 500 and #149 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240205353920/en/