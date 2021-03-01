Log in
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
UFP Industries : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
03/01/2021 | 07:09am EST

03/01/2021 | 07:09am EST
SEC FORM 4SEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
COLE MICHAEL R
(Last) (First) (Middle)
2801 EAST BELTLINE, N.E.
(Street)
GRAND RAPIDS MI 49525
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
UFP INDUSTRIES INC [ UFPI] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
02/25/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 138,845 D
Common Stock 28,537 I 401(k) Plan
Common Stock 02/25/2021 A 831(1) A $60.24 23,964 I Def Comp Interest
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Phantom Stock Units (2) 02/26/2021 A 24 (3) (3) Common Stock 24 $61 29,619 D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents grant of shares of restricted stock that vest on the fifth (5th) anniversary of the grant date, subject to earlier vesting upon death, disability or retirement.
2. 1-for-1
3. The phantom stock units were accrued under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan and are payable in shares of the Company's common stock until the reporting person's death, disabiity or retirement.
Remarks:
Christina A. Holderman, Attorney-in-Fact for Michael R. Cole 02/27/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 12:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 961 M - -
Net income 2020 228 M - -
Net Debt 2020 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
Yield 2020 0,82%
Capitalization 3 732 M 3 732 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 67,25 $
Last Close Price 61,00 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Jon Missad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Webster President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Cole Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William G. Currie Chairman
David A. Tutas Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.9.81%3 732
CANFOR CORPORATION12.97%2 560
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.31.25%496
TA ANN HOLDINGS-2.97%319
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED20.00%304
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.13.42%240
