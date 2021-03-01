UFP Industries : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)
Director
10% Owner
X
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 02/25/2021
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X
Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock
138,845
D
Common Stock
28,537
I
401(k) Plan
Common Stock
02/25/2021
A
831(1)
A
$60.24
23,964
I
Def Comp Interest
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5)
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Phantom Stock Units
(2)
02/26/2021
A
24
(3)
(3)
Common Stock
24
$61
29,619
D
Explanation of Responses:
1. Represents grant of shares of restricted stock that vest on the fifth (5th) anniversary of the grant date, subject to earlier vesting upon death, disability or retirement.
2. 1-for-1
3. The phantom stock units were accrued under the Company's Deferred Compensation Plan and are payable in shares of the Company's common stock until the reporting person's death, disabiity or retirement.
Remarks:
Christina A. Holderman, Attorney-in-Fact for Michael R. Cole
02/27/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 12:08:03 UTC.