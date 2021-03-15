UFP Industries : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)
SEC Form 4
FORM 4
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol UFP INDUSTRIES INC [ UFPI]
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) 03/12/2021
Common Stock
03/12/2021
S
7,250
D
$ 70.96
294,479
D
Common Stock
8,105
I
By P/S Plan
Common Stock
46,729
I
Def Comp Interest
Common Stock
3,308
I
By LLC
Christina A. Holderman, Attorney-in-Fact for Matthew J. Missad
03/14/2021
