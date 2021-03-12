Log in
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

(UFPI)
UFP Industries : Investor Relations Presentation Q4 2020

03/12/2021 | 10:31am EST
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.

Please be aware that: Statements included in this presentation that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, and are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates, and projections about the markets we serve, the economy, and the company itself. Words like "anticipates," "believes," "confident," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," likely," "plans," "projects," "should," variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does

not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, assumptions or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-

looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: Fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business

acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This presentation is the property of UFP Industries, Inc. Any redistribution, retransmission,

or reprinting of this presentation in any form without the express written consent of Universal is strictly prohibited.

With 173 locations in 9 countries, the companies of UFP Industries comprise one of the world's largest producers of wood and wood-alternative products for retail, construction and industrial markets.

NO MISSION STATEMENTS. JUST PEOPLE ON A MISSION.™

BUSINESS MODEL

OUR PERFORMANCE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

UFP Industries Inc. published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 509 M - -
Net income 2021 286 M - -
Net Debt 2021 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 0,86%
Capitalization 4 320 M 4 320 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 72,17 $
Last Close Price 69,96 $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Jon Missad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Webster President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Cole Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William G. Currie Chairman
David A. Tutas Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP INDUSTRIES, INC.27.83%4 320
CANFOR CORPORATION13.93%2 608
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC.30.47%502
TA ANN HOLDINGS BERHAD-2.31%317
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LIMITED19.00%307
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP.14.47%245
