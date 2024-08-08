UFP Industries to Participate in the Zelman Housing Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Thursday, August 8, 2024 - UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that management will participate in the annual Zelman Housing Summit at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 12-13, 2024.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #493 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.