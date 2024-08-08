UFP Industries : to Participate in the Zelman Housing Summit
August 08, 2024 at 12:48 pm EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Thursday, August 8, 2024 - UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that management will participate in the annual Zelman Housing Summit at the InterContinental Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 12-13, 2024.
UFP Industries, Inc.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries - UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions - manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #493 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week's list of America's Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.
UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia that designs, manufactures, and supplies products made from wood, composites, and other materials. The Company's segments include Retail, Packaging and Construction. Its Retail Solutions segment is comprised of business units, such as ProWood, Sunbelt, Deckorators and UFP-Edge. Retail Solutions segment is focused on distinct product offerings, which are grouped by brands and business units. Packaging segment is comprised of business units, such as Structural Packaging, PalletOne, and Protective Packaging Solutions. Construction segment is comprised of business units, such as Factory-Built Housing, Site-Built Construction, Commercial Construction, and Concrete Forming. Its ProWood business units manufactures and sells treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, and lattice, as well as decorative and functional lawn and garden products to building products retailers.