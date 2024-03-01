UFP Packaging, an affiliate of UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI), has expanded its presence in Warrens, Wisconsin. The company cut the ribbon on a new 11,840 sq.-ft. production facility and 2,400 sq.-ft. employee breakroom on February 21, 2024. The new production facility will produce a variety of wood packaging and allow the company to add up to 12 new positions. The addition brings the facility’s total manufacturing space to approximately 40,000 sq. ft.

The new breakroom showcases the design and custom cabinetry of another UFP affiliate, Quest Design & Millwork, based in Stafford, Texas. The modern space includes enough room to accommodate the growing team at UFP Packaging.

“We’re very excited for these additions and how they will enhance our world-class workspace for employees,” said Jeremy Brach, director of operations. “UFP Packaging is growing in Wisconsin, and we’re thrilled that our growth will help us better serve all of our stakeholders, which include our customers, our employees and our communities.”

To see pictures of the addition and ribbon-cutting ceremony, go to our LinkedIn posting.

For more information about the Warrens expansion, contact Jeremy Brach (jbrach@ufpi.com) or Plant Manager Steven Goetzka (steve.goetzka@ufpi.com) at 608-378-4907.

About UFP Packaging

A subsidiary of UFP Industries, UFP Packaging provides full-service packaging solutions to a variety of industries, including industrial manufacturing, power equipment and transportation, logistics, moving and storage, technology and medical, agriculture/horticulture, glass, auto, appliance and more. The company manufactures and distributes the most diverse line of custom packaging available, ranging from wood pallets and crates to highly customized packaging products, including labels. The company has the expertise and geographic coverage to serve the needs of regional, national and global customers.

www.UFPPackaging.com

About UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries, Inc. is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Packaging, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. UFP Industries is ranked #403 on the Fortune 500 and #128 on Industry Week’s list of America’s Largest Manufacturers. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301275302/en/