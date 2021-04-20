Log in
    UFPT

UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(UFPT)
  Report
UFP Technologies : Named One of West Michigan's 2021 “Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®”

04/20/2021 | 11:16am EDT
April 20, 2021 - Newburyport, Massachusetts - UFP Technologies' Grand Rapids, MI facility has been named as one of West Michigan's 2021 'Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®' for the fourth year in a row.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® is an awards competition providing the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work.

About UFP Technologies
UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is a producer of innovative, custom-engineered components, specialty packaging, and products. Using foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials, we design and manufacture a vast range of solutions primarily for the medical, automotive, aerospace, defense, electronics, consumer, and industrial markets. Our team acts as an extension of our customers' in-house research, engineering and manufacturing groups, working closely with them to solve their most complex product and packaging challenges. For our customers, innovation takes many shapes. But each solution is shaped by a level of design, materials and process expertise that is unique to UFP Technologies.

Disclaimer

UFP Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 196 M - -
Net income 2021 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 375 M 375 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 860
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
UFP Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 59,50 $
Last Close Price 49,91 $
Spread / Highest target 22,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
R. Jeffrey Bailly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald J. Lataille CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Daniel J. Shaw Vice President-Research & Development
Thomas W. Oberdorf Independent Director
Marc D. Kozin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.9.21%375
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.75%95 502
AIR LIQUIDE5.09%80 085
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.56%52 067
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.16.95%35 838
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.7.69%32 573
