UFP Technologies : Named One of West Michigan's 2021 “Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®”

April 20, 2021 - Newburyport, Massachusetts - UFP Technologies' Grand Rapids, MI facility has been named as one of West Michigan's 2021 'Best & Brightest Companies to Work For®' for the fourth year in a row.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For® is an awards competition providing the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work.

