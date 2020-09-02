Log in
UG Healthcare Corporation Limited    41A   SG1AF1000004

UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(41A)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

09/02/2020 | 10:05am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 2, 2020 21:59
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200902XMETWHZY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Ordinary Resolution Proposed Share Split of Every One (1) Ordinary Share in the Capital of the Company into Three (3) Ordinary Shares
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 18/09/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 16/09/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Via electronic means

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 268,456 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 254,606 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 162,975 bytes)

Disclaimer

UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 14:04:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2020 9,08 M 6,67 M 6,67 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 46,8x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 467 M 344 M 343 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UG Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,49 SGD
Last Close Price 2,31 SGD
Spread / Highest target 79,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keck Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Pung Yip Non-Executive Chairman
See Keong Wong Executive Director & Head-Operations
Jun Yih Lee Executive Director & Finance Director
Jun Linn Lee Executive Director, Head-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED1,550.00%348
COLOPLAST A/S26.09%35 572
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED5.82%18 530
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.463.83%17 326
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS200.36%13 645
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED98.93%10 842
