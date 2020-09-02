Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
09/02/2020 | 10:05am EDT
Announcement Title
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 2, 2020 21:59
Status
New
Announcement Reference
SG200902XMETWHZY
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Sharon Yeoh
Designation
Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
Ordinary Resolution Proposed Share Split of Every One (1) Ordinary Share in the Capital of the Company into Three (3) Ordinary Shares
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time
18/09/2020 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date
16/09/2020 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s)
Venue details
Meeting Venue
Via electronic means
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 268,456 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 254,606 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 162,975 bytes)
Disclaimer
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 14:04:07 UTC
All news about UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2020
122 M
89,9 M
89,9 M
Net income 2020
9,08 M
6,67 M
6,67 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
46,8x
Yield 2020
0,41%
Capitalization
467 M
344 M
343 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
3,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,58x
Nbr of Employees
900
Free-Float
21,4%
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
2,49 SGD
Last Close Price
2,31 SGD
Spread / Highest target
79,7%
Spread / Average Target
7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target
-85,7%
