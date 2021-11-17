Log in
    8K7   SGXE48766716

UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(8K7)
  Report
Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

11/17/2021 | 09:37am GMT
Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 17, 2021 17:25
Status Replace
Corporate Action Reference SG211019DVOPH0HQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Maureen Low
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 30/06/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.00406
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text 19 October 2021 1. NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.00406 PER ORDINARY SHARE, TAX-EXEMPT, FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021; AND
Additional Text 2. FURTHER DETAILS ON THE APPLICATION OF THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND
Additional Text 10 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES
Additional Text 10 November 2021 This is a replacement announcement with input to the issue price and security credit date.
Additional Text 17 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - DISPATCH OF NOTICES OF ELECTION
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 10/11/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date 09/11/2021
Cash Payment Details
Election Period 17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021
Default Option Yes
Option Currency Singapore Dollar
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.00406
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.00406
Pay Date 23/12/2021
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period 17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021
New Security ISIN SGXE48766716
New Security Name UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATIONLTD
Security Not Found No
Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit
Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.252
Security Credit Date 23/12/2021
Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 100,528 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 109,843 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 102,784 bytes)

Disclaimer

UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 09:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 224 M 165 M 123 M
Net income 2022 39,8 M 29,3 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 176 M 130 M 96,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 118
Free-Float 30,0%
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,29 SGD
Average target price 0,44 SGD
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keck Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Yih Lee Executive Director & Finance Director
Wah Pung Yip Non-Executive Chairman
Jun Linn Lee COO, Executive Director-Sales & Marketing
Lip Chi Ng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED-51.28%130
COLOPLAST A/S26.40%38 402
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-30.71%7 048
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.36%4 988
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-51.57%4 829
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-60.46%4 657