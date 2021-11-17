Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

Announcement Title Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP

Date & Time of Broadcast Nov 17, 2021 17:25

Status Replace

Corporate Action Reference SG211019DVOPH0HQ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Maureen Low

Designation Company Secretary

Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable

Dividend/ Distribution Type Final

Financial Year End 30/06/2021

Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.00406

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text 19 October 2021 1. NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.00406 PER ORDINARY SHARE, TAX-EXEMPT, FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021; AND

Additional Text 2. FURTHER DETAILS ON THE APPLICATION OF THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND

Additional Text 10 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES

Additional Text 10 November 2021 This is a replacement announcement with input to the issue price and security credit date.

Additional Text 17 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - DISPATCH OF NOTICES OF ELECTION

Event Dates

Record Date and Time 10/11/2021 17:00:00

Ex Date 09/11/2021

Cash Payment Details

Election Period 17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021

Default Option Yes

Option Currency Singapore Dollar

Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)

Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.00406

Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.00406

Pay Date 23/12/2021

Gross Rate Status Actual Rate

Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Security Option Details

Election Period 17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021

New Security ISIN SGXE48766716

New Security Name UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATIONLTD

Security Not Found No

Fractional Disposition Method Round down fraction to last full unit

Issue/ Reinvestment Price SGD 0.252

Security Credit Date 23/12/2021

Note- Any information entered in narrative will not be used in processing

Narrative Type Narrative Text