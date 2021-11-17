Replace - Scrip Election/ Distribution/ Drp :: Mandatory With Options

|
Announcement Title
Scrip Election/ Distribution/ DRP
Date & Time of Broadcast
Nov 17, 2021 17:25
Status
Replace
Corporate Action Reference
SG211019DVOPH0HQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Maureen Low
Designation
Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
30/06/2021
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.00406
Event Narrative
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Additional Text
19 October 2021 1. NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE FOR THE FINAL DIVIDEND OF S$0.00406 PER ORDINARY SHARE, TAX-EXEMPT, FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2021; AND
Additional Text
2. FURTHER DETAILS ON THE APPLICATION OF THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME TO THE FINAL DIVIDEND
Additional Text
10 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES
Additional Text
10 November 2021 This is a replacement announcement with input to the issue price and security credit date.
Additional Text
17 November 2021 THE UG HEALTHCARE SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME - DISPATCH OF NOTICES OF ELECTION
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
10/11/2021 17:00:00
Ex Date
09/11/2021
Cash Payment Details
Election Period
17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021
Default Option
Yes
Option Currency
Singapore Dollar
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.00406
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.00406
Pay Date
23/12/2021
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Security Option Details
Election Period
17/11/2021 TO 01/12/2021
New Security ISIN
SGXE48766716
New Security Name
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATIONLTD
Security Not Found
No
Fractional Disposition Method
Round down fraction to last full unit
Issue/ Reinvestment Price
SGD 0.252
Security Credit Date
23/12/2021
Narrative Type
Narrative Text
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities