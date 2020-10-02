Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  UG Healthcare Corporation Limited    41A   SG1AF1000004

UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED

(41A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UG Healthcare : Proposed share Split Of Every One (1) Existing Ordinary Share In The Capital Of UG Healthcare Corporation Limited Into Three (3) Ordinary Shares - Completion Of Share Split

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Announcement Title Stock Split/ Subdivision
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 2, 2020 18:03
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG201002SPLFUFSP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Sharon Yeoh
Designation Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Proposed Share Split of Every One (1) Existing Ordinary Share in the Capital of UG Healthcare Corporation Limited into Three (3) Ordinary Shares
- Completion of Share Split
Event Dates
Record Date and Time 01/10/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date 30/09/2020
Disbursement Details
Existing Security Details
Security Debit Date 02/10/2020
Last Trading Date 29/09/2020
New Security Details
Security not found No
Security Credit Date 02/10/2020
Distribution Ratio (New: Old) 3:1

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,609 bytes)

Disclaimer

UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
06:15aUG HEALTHCARE : Proposed share Split Of Every One (1) Existing Ordinary Share In..
PU
09/28CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary In Th..
PU
09/23DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Replacement: Change In Interest - Zen U..
PU
09/21REPLACE - STOCK SPLIT/ SUBDIVISION : : Mandatory
PU
09/18REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
09/15REPLACE - STOCK SPLIT/ SUBDIVISION : : Mandatory
PU
09/08UG HEALTHCARE : Acquires Land For Production Capacity Expansion
PU
09/08CHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMA : : Acquisition Of A Subsidiary Which Owns ..
PU
09/02EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETI : : Voluntary
PU
08/31STOCK SPLIT/ SUBDIVISION : : Mandatory
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 89,7 M 89,7 M
Net income 2020 9,08 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 51,7x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 523 M 383 M 383 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 7,12%
Chart UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
UG Healthcare Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Keck Keong Lee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wah Pung Yip Non-Executive Chairman
See Keong Wong Executive Director & Head-Operations
Jun Yih Lee Executive Director & Finance Director
Jun Linn Lee Executive Director, Head-Sales & Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UG HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED1,721.45%383
COLOPLAST A/S19.34%33 103
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.438.09%16 524
TELEFLEX INCORPORATED-10.41%15 687
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS196.72%13 455
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED65.31%9 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group