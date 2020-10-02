UG Healthcare : Proposed share Split Of Every One (1) Existing Ordinary Share In The Capital Of UG Healthcare Corporation Limited Into Three (3) Ordinary Shares - Completion Of Share Split
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Stock Split/ Subdivision
Oct 2, 2020 18:03
New
SG201002SPLFUFSP
Sharon Yeoh
Company Secretary
Proposed Share Split of Every One (1) Existing Ordinary Share in the Capital of UG Healthcare Corporation Limited into Three (3) Ordinary Shares
- Completion of Share Split
01/10/2020 17:00:00
30/09/2020
02/10/2020
29/09/2020
Security not found
02/10/2020
Distribution Ratio (New: Old)
3:1
Attachment 1 (Size: 88,609 bytes)
UG Healthcare Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:01 UTC
Sales 2020
122 M
89,7 M
89,7 M
Net income 2020
9,08 M
6,66 M
6,66 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
51,7x
Yield 2020
0,37%
Capitalization
523 M
383 M
383 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
4,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021
2,18x
Nbr of Employees
900
Free-Float
7,12%
