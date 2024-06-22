AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING of the Shareholders of Uganda Clays Ltd [the Company] in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023 which was convened and held by electronic means on Friday 21 June 2024 at 2:30 pm at the Kampala Serena Conference Centre, Katonga Hall, the following Resolutions were passed:

That the minutes of the last AGM held on 30-6-2024 are hereby approved and adopted as a true record of that meeting. That the financial statements for the year ended 31 st December 2023 together with the reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon, are hereby approved and adopted. That Eng. Martin Kasekende is hereby re-elected as a Director of the Company. That the appointment of Mr. Milton Owor as a Director of the Company is hereby ratified. That the appointment of Mr. Odongo Walter Ogwal as a Director of the Company is hereby ratified. That M/s Ernst & Young Uganda are hereby re-appointed as the External Auditors of the Company for the financial year ending 31 st December 2024 and that the Directors are authorized to fix their remuneration.

